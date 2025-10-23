Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • MeitY Proposes New Rules to Detect and Track AI Generated Deepfakes

MeitY Proposes New Rules to Detect and Track AI-Generated Deepfakes

MeitY proposes adding visible AI labels and permanent metadata identifiers to AI-generated content.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 October 2025 12:44 IST
MeitY Proposes New Rules to Detect and Track AI-Generated Deepfakes

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Markus Winkler

MeitY has suggested the new rules as part of an amendment to the IT Rules, 2021

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • MeitY has now clearly defined “synthetically generated information”
  • The ministry wants to increase the accountability of social media apps
  • MeitY wants the AI labels to occupy 10 percent of the display surface
Advertisement

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has proposed new rules for “synthetically generated information,” such as deepfakes, on Wednesday. These have been proposed as an amendment to the IT Rules, 2021, bringing artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content under the purview of the Indian Government and the legal system. The new document also clearly defines what constitutes synthetically generated information and increases accountability on social media platforms to clearly label and highlight whenever AI-generated content is displayed to users.

MeitY Wants AI-Generated Content to Be Labeled

In a new document titled, "Draft amendments to IT Rules, 2021 relating to Synthetically generated information," the ministry has proposed several new rules and the definition of synthetically generated information. It has been defined as "information which is artificially or algorithmically created, generated, modified or altered using a computer resource, in a manner that such information reasonably appears to be authentic or true."

As per the definition, it includes both AI-generated and non-AI digitally created content across text, images, videos, audio, and other formats. However, the primary focus is on deepfakes. Highlighting the need for the new rules, MeitY said that deepfake audio and video content and the deceptive material circulating on social media platforms can damage reputations, influence elections, and even result in financial fraud.

The new rules propose that intermediaries that provide tools or resources to create or modify synthetic content will now be required to add labels clearly marking them as synthetic. For visual content, such as images and videos, there needs to be a visual identifier that occupies 10 percent of the display. For audio deepfakes, the intermediaries are required to add a declaration of the same for at least 10 percent of the total duration of the audio.

Apart from this, the intermediaries will also be required to add a permanent metadata information embedded into the content that cannot be hidden or removed. 

Besides AI companies, the new rules also increase the accountability on social media platforms that support or offer AI-generated content. These companies, such as Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, and X (formerly Twitter), are now required to obtain declaration from users that are uploading synthetic content. The platforms will also have to take technical measures to verify these declarations. When undeclared but detected by the platform's system, they must add a label to indicate that it is AI-generated.

As per the draft rules, all intermediaries will be found in violation of their due dilligence in case they willfully permit, promote, or fail to stop the publication of undeclared or unlabeled synthetically generated content.

Notably, the draft is now open for consultation and the ministry has invited feedback from both stakeholders and the public. It is currently not in effect, but it will be once it is approved by both houses of Parliament.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MeitY, AI, Artificial Intelligence, India, Deepfakes
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Store Now Sells Pixel Buds 2a, Buds Pro 2 Components in India and Other Markets for Easy Replacement
Battlefield 6 Season 1 Gameplay Trailer Details New 'Blackwell Fields' Map and More

Related Stories

MeitY Proposes New Rules to Detect and Track AI-Generated Deepfakes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price Leaked; Could Be Cheaper Than its Predecessor at Launch
  2. Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  3. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch?
#Latest Stories
  1. Garmin D2 Air X15, Garmin D2 Mach 2 Launched With PlaneSync Technology, AMOLED Display: Price, Features
  2. OnePlus 15 Display Resolution Downgrade Confirmed, Company Explains Technological Limitations
  3. Bitcoin Price Stabilises Around $110,000 Amidst Ongoing Trade Tensions
  4. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing a New Feature Which Lets Users Filter Media Files and Stickers
  5. Gemini Markup Tools Spotted in Development With Ability to Highlight Parts of Images
  6. Battlefield 6 Season 1 Gameplay Trailer Details New 'Blackwell Fields' Map and More
  7. iQOO Neo 11 Arrives on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 16 GB of RAM
  8. MeitY Proposes New Rules to Detect and Track AI-Generated Deepfakes
  9. Oppo Find X9s Tipped to Launch With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ SoC
  10. Google Store Now Sells Pixel Buds 2a, Buds Pro 2 Components in India and Other Markets for Easy Replacement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »