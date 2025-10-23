MeitY Proposes New Rules to Detect and Track AI-Generated Deepfakes

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has proposed new rules for “synthetically generated information,” such as deepfakes, on Wednesday. These have been proposed as an amendment to the IT Rules, 2021, bringing artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content under the purview of the Indian Government and the legal system. The new document also clearly defines what constitutes synthetically generated information and increases accountability on social media platforms to clearly label and highlight whenever AI-generated content is displayed to users.

MeitY Wants AI-Generated Content to Be Labeled

In a new document titled, "Draft amendments to IT Rules, 2021 relating to Synthetically generated information," the ministry has proposed several new rules and the definition of synthetically generated information. It has been defined as "information which is artificially or algorithmically created, generated, modified or altered using a computer resource, in a manner that such information reasonably appears to be authentic or true."

As per the definition, it includes both AI-generated and non-AI digitally created content across text, images, videos, audio, and other formats. However, the primary focus is on deepfakes. Highlighting the need for the new rules, MeitY said that deepfake audio and video content and the deceptive material circulating on social media platforms can damage reputations, influence elections, and even result in financial fraud.

The new rules propose that intermediaries that provide tools or resources to create or modify synthetic content will now be required to add labels clearly marking them as synthetic. For visual content, such as images and videos, there needs to be a visual identifier that occupies 10 percent of the display. For audio deepfakes, the intermediaries are required to add a declaration of the same for at least 10 percent of the total duration of the audio.

Apart from this, the intermediaries will also be required to add a permanent metadata information embedded into the content that cannot be hidden or removed.

Besides AI companies, the new rules also increase the accountability on social media platforms that support or offer AI-generated content. These companies, such as Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, and X (formerly Twitter), are now required to obtain declaration from users that are uploading synthetic content. The platforms will also have to take technical measures to verify these declarations. When undeclared but detected by the platform's system, they must add a label to indicate that it is AI-generated.

As per the draft rules, all intermediaries will be found in violation of their due dilligence in case they willfully permit, promote, or fail to stop the publication of undeclared or unlabeled synthetically generated content.

Notably, the draft is now open for consultation and the ministry has invited feedback from both stakeholders and the public. It is currently not in effect, but it will be once it is approved by both houses of Parliament.