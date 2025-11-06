Technology News
iPhone Air 2 Spotted in Leaked Design Render That Hints at Dual Rear Camera Setup

iPhone Air was launched globally as Apple’s new slim and light handset in September.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 November 2025 17:51 IST
iPhone Air 2 Spotted in Leaked Design Render That Hints at Dual Rear Camera Setup

iPhone Air 2 is expected to succeed this year's iPhone Air (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone Air 2 might sport a 6.5-inch display
  • iPhone Air 2 could get dual 48-megapixel cameras
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
iPhone Air 2 is expected to succeed the iPhone Air, which was launched in September as Apple's thinnest iPhone to date. While the Cupertino tech giant has yet to confirm whether it is working on a new iPhone Air model, a render of the purported iPhone Air 2 has surfaced online, revealing its design. A tipster has also shared some key specifications of the rumoured thin and light handset. The iPhone Air 2 could sport a similar-sized display as its predecessor. While expected to offer iterative upgrades, it could see a major improvement in the camera department.

iPhone Air 2 Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared a render of the rumoured iPhone Air 2, which shows us its design. The phone appears in a white colourway, similar to its predecessor. However, as seen in the image below, the iPhone Air 2 might carry a dual rear camera setup. If this is true, then it might offer a significant upgrade over this year's iPhone Air, which is equipped with a single 48-megapixel rear camera.

iphone air 2 render dcs inline iPhone Air 2

iPhone Air 2 appears in a white colourway
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

Other design elements appear to be the same as the iPhone Air. The volume controls appear on the left side of the handset, along with the Action Button. On the left side, it is shown with a power button, placed above the Camera Control. The rear panel could feature a similar pill-shaped camera module, housing two camera lenses, a dedicated microphone, and an LED flash.

The tipster believes that the iPhone Air 2 would offer only iterative upgrades in terms of specifications. It is said to sport a 6.5-inch display, the same size as its predecessor. The dual rear camera unit on the iPhone Air 2 might feature a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. Moreover, it might retain the same thin and light form factor.

As previously mentioned, the iPhone Air (Review) was launched globally in September at a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 256GB storage variant. To recap, the handset sports a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED ProMotion display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and Ceramic Shield 2 protection. It is 5.6mm in thickness and features a Titanium frame.

Powering the iPhone Air is Apple's A19 Pro chip, featuring a six-core CPU, five-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The handset gets a 48-megapixel Fusion primary camera on the back with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, an f/1.6 aperture, and 2X telephoto capabilities. On the front, it is equipped with an 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie camera.

iPhone Air 2, iPhone Air 2 design, iPhone Air 2 specifications, iPhone Air 2 features, iPhone Air, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories.
WhatsApp Username Feature Said to Roll Out in 2026, Business Accounts Could Also Get Access

iPhone Air 2 Spotted in Leaked Design Render That Hints at Dual Rear Camera Setup
