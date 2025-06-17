Technology News
English Edition
  • Borderlands 4 Won't Cost $80 After All as 2K Confirms Pricing and Pre Order Details

Borderlands 4 Won't Cost $80 After All as 2K Confirms Pricing and Pre-Order Details

Borderlands 4 will be available in Standard, Deluxe and Super Deluxe editions across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 June 2025 13:06 IST
Borderlands 4 Won't Cost $80 After All as 2K Confirms Pricing and Pre-Order Details

Photo Credit: 2K/ Gearbox

Borderlands 4 will release on September 12 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • Borderlands 4 Standard Edition is priced at $70
  • The game will also launch on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year
  • Borderlands 4 pre-orders are now live on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
Weeks after Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford suggested that Borderlands 4 could be priced at $80, 2K has confirmed that won't be the case. The upcoming looter shooter, however, won't cost the long-breached $60 standard either. The standard edition of Borderlands 4 will be priced at $70 — the new standard pricing for triple-A titles on current-generation consoles. The game is now available to pre-order across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Borderlands Confirms Pricing, Editions

2K announced pricing and pre-order information for Borderlands 4 Monday, detailing all available editions. The publisher also confirmed that the game's post-launch content would include story missions and new vault hunters, new map regions and more.

Borderlands 4 will be available in Standard, Deluxe and Super Deluxe editions across all platforms, priced at $69.99, $99.99 and $129.99, respectively. In India, the three editions are priced at Rs. 3,999, Rs. 5,699 and Rs. 7,499, respectively, on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). On consoles, the game costs Rs. 4,999, Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 9,799, respectively.

The Standard Edition comes with the base game, while the Deluxe Edition includes the Bounty Pack Bundle, consisting of four post-launch DLC packs, four Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards, new gear and weapons, four new vehicles, Vault Hunter cosmetics and Firehawk's Fury weapon skin. Each DLC pack features distinct areas, new missions and unique bosses, 2K confirmed.

The Super Deluxe Edition includes all benefits from the Deluxe Edition and the Vault Hunter Pack, which features two new Story Packs, each with a new Vault Hunter, story, and side missions; two new map regions; new gear and weapons; more Vault Hunter cosmetics; and new ECHO-4 cosmetics. The edition also features the Ornate Order Pack with four additional Vault Hunter Skins, four Vault Hunter Heads and four Vault Hunter Bodies.

Borderlands 4 $80 Price Controversy

Last month, Pitchford drew criticism over his response to a user on X (formerly Twitter) commenting on Borderlands 4's prospective pricing. The Gearbox CEO had said he didn't have a say on the game's pricing and claimed that a “real fan” would pay $80 for a game.

Pitchford later apologised for his remark on X, saying, “nobody likes being taken for granted and it was not my intent.”

At a Borderlands 4 panel in May, he further clarified his stance on the game's pricing. When asked what the game would cost, he said he didn't know. “It's an interesting time, right? On one level, we've got a competitive marketplace where people who make those choices (about game pricing) want to sell as many units as possible and they want to be careful about people who are price sensitive,” Pitchford said.

“So, there are some folks who don't want to see prices go up, even the ones deciding what the prices are. There are other folks accepting the reality that game budgets are increasing and there's tariffs for the retail packaging — it's getting gnarly out there.”

Pitchford confirmed that Borderlands 4 had more than twice the development budget of Borderlands 3.

On Monday, following the Borderlands 4 pre-order and pricing announcement, Pitchford exclaimed there was no price increase for Borderlands 4 — an incorrect assertion, considering Borderlands 3 was priced at $60. “The big news: No price increase for Borderlands 4! Standard Edition launches not at $80, but at $69.99! They're showing you, so please show them,” he said.

The discourse on game pricing sparked a few years ago when triple-A releases on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X breached the $60 standard to rest at $70. More recently, the bar was raised further when Nintendo announced that Mario Kart World, the first-party launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, would cost $80.

Last month, Microsoft announced it would raise the prices of Xbox consoles and confirmed that prices for some of its first-party games would go up from $70 to $80 this holiday season. At Xbox Games Showcase on June 8, the company announced that The Outer Worlds 2, its upcoming triple-A first-party RPG, would cost $80.

Borderlands 4 will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on September 12, with a Switch 2 version arriving later this year.

Further reading: Borderlands 4, 2K, 2K Games, Gearbox Software, Gearbox, Randy Pitchford, PC, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
