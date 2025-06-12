Technology News
Meta Is Rolling Out a Template-Style Generative AI-Powered Video Editing Tool

Meta’s AI-powered video editing tool is currently available to users for free for a limited period.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 June 2025 11:54 IST
Meta Is Rolling Out a Template-Style Generative AI-Powered Video Editing Tool

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta’s AI video editing tool is powered by the company’s native Movie Gen model

Highlights
  • The editing tool only edits the first 10 seconds of a video
  • These videos can be shared on Facebook, Instagram, and Discover feed
  • Meta plans to add more features to the video editing tool
Meta released a new artificial intelligence (AI) video editing feature on Wednesday. The feature allows users to edit their short-form videos using preset templates that can change the background, add new effects to the subject, and even change people's clothing. Available for free for a limited time, the AI-powered editing tool can be accessed via the Meta AI app, Meta.AI website, and the recently released Edits app. These AI templates are currently rolling out in select countries, and later this year, the social media giant plans to add more features to it.

Meta Introduces New AI-Powered Video Editing Feature

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced the rollout of the new video editing feature. Interestingly, this feature is based on the same Movie Gen AI model, that Instagram Head Adam Mosseri teased last year in a Reel. In the video, he could change various elements, including background, foreground, as well as subject customisation, with text prompts.

The AI-powered video editing tool that's currently rolling out does not accept text prompts, but Meta says later this year, users will be able to “edit videos alongside Meta AI with your own text prompts to make your video edits exactly as you imagine them.”

Right now, the feature lets users pick and choose from more than 50 preset AI prompts that can make it appear like a video was shot in a desert, add a Tuxedo to a person, or make the video appear like an animation. Notably, users can only edit the first 10 seconds of their videos with this feature for a limited time.

While Meta said the feature is rolling out in the Meta AI app, Meta.AI website, and the Edits app in the US and “more than a dozen countries around the world,” Gadgets 360 staff members are yet to spot it. There is no clarity on whether India is among the select countries getting this feature.

Those who do have access to the feature will be able to share the edited videos directly to Facebook and Instagram via the Meta AI and Edits app. Alternatively, they can also share them to the Discover feed in the Meta AI app and website.

