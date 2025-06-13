Technology News
Meta AI Discovery Feed Is Reportedly Filled With Users' Seemingly Private Chats

Multiple reports claim that users might be unknowingly sharing their private conversations with Meta AI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2025 19:38 IST
Meta AI Discovery Feed Is Reportedly Filled With Users' Seemingly Private Chats

Photo Credit: Meta

Gadgets 360 staff members have also spotted seemingly private chats posted on Meta AI’s Discover feed

Highlights
  • Some of these chats are said to be around medical and legal topics
  • Meta says nothing is shared on Discover unless users choose to post
  • Meta provides a Share button on top of the chat screen to share a post
Meta AI app's Discover feed is reportedly being flooded with users' private conversations and requests, unintentionally shared to the public. Multiple reports have highlighted instances of text chats and image prompts that appear deeply personal, suggesting that users may be accidentally posting them to the app's social feed. The appearance of these public posts has raised concerns among netizens, and experts are reportedly questioning whether the company is doing enough to protect its user base's privacy.

A TechCrunch report claims to have spotted posts where “people ask for help with tax evasion,” inquired about “how to write a character reference letter for an employee facing legal troubles,” and even people asking what to do if there are “a bunch of red bumps on my inner thigh” on the Meta AI app's Discover feed.

The publication, which also posted screenshots of similar public posts, is not alone. Kylie Robinson, Senior Correspondent at Wired and author of the report, claimed to have seen posts from users asking, “Do younger women like older white men?” among others.

Further, Calli Schroeder, Senior Counsel for the Electronic Privacy Information Center, told Wired in an interview that she has come across posts where people are “sharing medical information, mental health information, home addresses, even things directly related to pending court cases.”

While Gadgets 360 staff members have not seen such outrightly private posts, we have also spotted odd posts where people have posted their selfies, which was originally a request to the chatbot to make a minor edit. Some of these pictures include minors with a changed hair colour. Additionally, several X (formerly known as Twitter) users have also posted screenshots of such private posts on the app's social feed.

It cannot be said with certainty that in all of these instances, people were unaware that they were making a public post. However, the nature of the queries and images does raise the suspicion of the same.

Currently, publicly sharing a post on Meta AI is a two-step process after a user has had a conversation with the chatbot. A Share button appears on the top of the chat interface, tapping which takes the user to a new page titled “Preview.” Here, the AI generates an editable title for the post, the query and its response, with a large “Post” button at the bottom.

However, there is nothing else to tell users that tapping on the Post button makes the entire conversation public and visible to others. While it is easier for those fluent with modern apps to understand what the Post button means, those who are not tech-savvy can mistakenly tap it and not realise that they have shared a conversation.

At the time of launching the Meta AI app, the tech giant had said, ‘And as always, you're in control: nothing is shared to your feed unless you choose to post it.” However, the reported incidents raise the concern about whether the two-step process is enough to make people aware of the consequences of tapping on the “Post” button.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

Meta AI Discovery Feed Is Reportedly Filled With Users' Seemingly Private Chats
