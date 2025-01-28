Technology News
English Edition
  Meta AI Is Getting a New Memory Feature and Personalised Recommendations

Meta AI Is Getting a New Memory Feature and Personalised Recommendations

Meta AI can now remember certain details shared by the user in individual chats on WhatsApp and Messenger.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 16:00 IST
Meta AI Is Getting a New Memory Feature and Personalised Recommendations

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta AI will also be able to make recommendations based on user profiles and in-app activities

Highlights
  • Meta AI’s memory feature is rolling out in the US and Canada
  • It will be available on both Android and iOS
  • Users can delete Meta AI’s memories manually
Meta AI is getting a couple of new upgrades, the company announced on Monday. Meta wants its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to offer a more personalised experience to users, and the two new features will enable it to learn more about users. The first is a memory feature that will allow the chatbot to remember certain information shared by the user in individual chats, and the second is a personalised recommendation feature that will allow Meta AI to look through the user's social media profiles and in-app activities to suggest relevant information.

Meta Rolling Out New Features for Its AI Chatbot

In a newsroom post, the social media giant announced two new ways it is making Meta AI more personalised for users. The company said it has been experimenting with a new memory feature that allows the chatbot to remember certain information about the user.

Memory in Meta AI can only be saved in individual chats. Users can either specifically tell the AI to remember particular details, or it can remember certain information automatically during conversations. For instance, if a user asks the chatbot to suggest breakfast ideas and it suggests an omelette, the user can tell Meta AI that they are vegetarian and it will remember this. In future conversations, the AI will then only suggest vegetarian meal ideas.

meta ai memory Meta AI memory

Memory in Meta AI
Photo Credit: Meta AI

 

Meta did not share what kind of information can be saved by the AI, and whether it will include sensitive information such as financial and medical details. However, users will be notified whenever the chatbot saves a new piece of information and they will be allowed to delete memory manually.

Memory in Meta AI is rolling out to Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp for iOS and Android in the US and Canada.

The second feature allows the chatbot to collect information about the user to generate personalised recommendations. The social media giant highlighted that the information will be taken from user profiles on Facebook and Instagram as well as in-app activities such as watching Reels, liking and commenting on posts, and more.

Explaining how the feature would work, the post stated that if a user asks for recommendations for a fun activity with the family on the weekend, Meta AI can find the user's home location from Facebook, go through recent views of Reels to find the activities the user might be interested in, and information from the memory feature to recommend a music concert. This feature will be available on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram in the US and Canada.

Notably, the company did not address if users will have a choice in deciding whether to share this information with Meta AI.

Comments

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Infinix Smart 9 HD With 90Hz Display, Helio G50 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

