Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Be Working On a New Widget for Meta AI

WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Be Working On a New Widget for Meta AI

WhatsApp’s Meta AI widget is said to let users quickly access the AI chatbot.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 January 2025 20:24 IST
WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Be Working On a New Widget for Meta AI

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

Meta AI chatbot in WhatsApp allows users to access the Llama AI models

Highlights
  • The widget was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android
  • WhatsApp’s Meta AI widget is said to let users upload an image as well
  • The Meta AI widget appears to occupy 4 x 1 cells
Advertisement

WhatsApp for Android might be working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) widget. According to a feature tracker, the instant messaging platform is developing a widget for Meta AI that will allow users to quickly converse with the chatbot directly from the home screen. Meta AI was added to WhatsApp in 2024 in select regions, and it offers a native way for users to interact with Meta's in-house chatbot. The widget is said to be currently under development, so it is not available for beta testers to try out.

WhatsApp Might Be Building a Meta AI Widget

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo's report, the new feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.1.27 update. However, the widget is said to be under development, so it is not visible on the user end. It is unclear when beta testers might be able to see and try out the feature.

whatsapp meta ai widget wabetainfo WhatsApp Meta AI

WhatsApp's Meta AI widget
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

As per a screenshot shared in the report, WhatsApp's new widget allows users to access Meta AI. It appears to be a 4 x 1 widget, similar to the Google Search widget. The widget has a light grey background with a white text field and a camera icon.

The text box features the ring-shaped Meta AI logo and the text “Ask Meta AI”. As per the feature tracker, users can tap on the text field and type a prompt. After sending the prompt, WhatsApp's full-screen interface opens directly in the Meta AI chat, where the user can read the response. Currently, it is said that the widget does not show the chatbot's replies.

Additionally, the camera icon is said to allow users to quickly upload an image to Meta AI. Users can ask the AI chatbot to either request information about the images or to ask it to edit them. Interestingly, WhatsApp currently has one other widget where users can see multiple messages but they cannot write and send messages via the interface. If the feature tracker is to be believed, this will be the second Android widget from the application.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Android, Meta AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme P3 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked Along With RAM and Storage Options

Related Stories

WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Be Working On a New Widget for Meta AI
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  2. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
  3. OnePlus 13 Gets Its First Software Update With These Improvements
  4. Best Deals on Soundbars and Home Theatre Systems During Amazon Sale
  5. Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Price
  6. Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Spied on Indonesian Regulator's Site Ahead of Launch
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
  8. Rifle Club OTT Release Date Announced: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Satellite Images Reveal the Widespread Destruction of Los Angeles Fires from Space
  2. Realme P3 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked Along With RAM and Storage Options
  3. WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Be Working On a New Widget for Meta AI
  4. Researchers Study Dark Matter Conversion Signals in Earth's Ionosphere
  5. Meta Reportedly Testing X-Inspired Community Notes Feature on Threads
  6. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Reportedly Listed on BIS Certification Site Hinting at Imminent Launch
  7. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Chaincode, Okto to Issue Polygon-Powered NFT Tickets to Tent City Visitors
  8. Apple Secures Top Spot in Q4 2024 Global Smartphone Shipments: Canalys
  9. EU Said to Reassess Tech Probes into Apple, Google, Meta
  10. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »