WhatsApp for Android might be working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) widget. According to a feature tracker, the instant messaging platform is developing a widget for Meta AI that will allow users to quickly converse with the chatbot directly from the home screen. Meta AI was added to WhatsApp in 2024 in select regions, and it offers a native way for users to interact with Meta's in-house chatbot. The widget is said to be currently under development, so it is not available for beta testers to try out.

WhatsApp Might Be Building a Meta AI Widget

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo's report, the new feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.1.27 update. However, the widget is said to be under development, so it is not visible on the user end. It is unclear when beta testers might be able to see and try out the feature.

WhatsApp's Meta AI widget

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

As per a screenshot shared in the report, WhatsApp's new widget allows users to access Meta AI. It appears to be a 4 x 1 widget, similar to the Google Search widget. The widget has a light grey background with a white text field and a camera icon.

The text box features the ring-shaped Meta AI logo and the text “Ask Meta AI”. As per the feature tracker, users can tap on the text field and type a prompt. After sending the prompt, WhatsApp's full-screen interface opens directly in the Meta AI chat, where the user can read the response. Currently, it is said that the widget does not show the chatbot's replies.

Additionally, the camera icon is said to allow users to quickly upload an image to Meta AI. Users can ask the AI chatbot to either request information about the images or to ask it to edit them. Interestingly, WhatsApp currently has one other widget where users can see multiple messages but they cannot write and send messages via the interface. If the feature tracker is to be believed, this will be the second Android widget from the application.