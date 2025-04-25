Technology News
English Edition
Motorola Adds New Features to Moto AI; Teams Up With Google, Microsoft and Perplexity

Motorola is adding Next Move, Playlist Studio, Image Studio and Look and Talk features to Moto AI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2025 19:17 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Eligible Motorola smartphone users will get a three-month trial of Perplexity Pro

Highlights
  • Perplexity’s AI-powered search is integrated directly into Moto AI
  • Select Motorola phones will get a free Google One AI Premium subscription
  • Microsoft’s Copilot is also being integrated within Moto AI
Motorola announced major upgrades for Moto AI, the company's in-house artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Announced on Thursday, the Lenovo-owned brand is adding four new AI features to Moto AI — Next Move, Playlist Studio, Image Studio and Look and Talk. Additionally, the company is also partnering with major AI players such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Perplexity to integrate their offerings into Moto AI. The integration also includes a free three-month trial of Perplexity Pro and Google One AI Premium subscriptions for eligible devices.

Moto AI Chatbot Remains in Beta Testing

In a newsroom post, Motorola said that it is expanding the use case of Moto AI, which was released as an open beta programme in December 2024 for select devices, as well as shipping it to more users. The chatbot still remains in beta. Moto AI is currently available on the latest generation of Razr and Edge devices.

The company claimed that thousands of users participated in testing Moto AI and its existing features — Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and Remember this. However, it also received feedback that users wanted “more guidance on matching the right features with the right moments.” Based on the feedback, it is now refining existing features and adding new experiences.

Next Move is one of the new features eligible Moto AI users will see on their device. It will show users personalised recommendations based on the content on their screen. The company says the AI feature will suggest next step suggestions for them to explore and help them learn more about what AI can do for them, and adapt to it.

Playlist Studio, another new introduction, uses on-screen content or a user prompt inside the Moto AI app to curate a playlist for users. The company says users can ask the chatbot to make the playlist highly specific. For instance, users can ask Moto AI to create a “Pizza night Y2K jams” playlist and get a list of curated songs.

Moto AI is also adding a new Image Studio feature. It is a text-to-image generator that can create images, avatars, stickers, and wallpapers. Moto AI will also let users share visual content with messaging apps and social media.

Look and Talk is currently only available to the Moto Razr 60 Ultra (Razr Ultra in the US). Even when the foldable smartphone is in stand or tent mode, users can look at the screen and get immediate assistance from Moto AI. Users can also communicate with the chatbot via voice and receive verbal responses.

Motorola Announces Partnerships With AI Players

Motorola is partnering with Google to integrate Gemini and Gemini Live into its devices. Razr series smartphones will also let users access the chatbot from the external display. Apart from this, the company is offering a three-month trial of the Google One AI Premium plan, which includes access to Gemini Advanced, Gemini in Workspace platforms, and 2TB of cloud storage. 

The free subscription will be offered to those who purchase one of the eligible devices. These include the Motorola Razr 60 series, Razr 50 series, Razr 40, Edge 60 series, and Edge 50 series.

The company is also partnering with Meta to make its Smart Connect app available on the Meta Horizon Store. This allows Meta Quest users to check their messages, favourite apps, and more right from the mixed reality headset.

Microsoft's Copilot is also being integrated with the Motorola Razr Ultra and the Edge 60 Pro. With this, users can access the Copilot chatbot directly via Moto AI.

Finally, the Lenovo-owned company is also integrating Perplexity's AI search engine within Moto AI. When users make web search-based queries, the chatbot will show the “Explore with Perplexity” option. If they select it, the company's AI search will generate a comprehensive response. 

In addition, all Motorola devices launched after March 3 will offer a three-month trial of the Perplexity Pro subscription. This offer will only be available to new Perplexity Pro subscribers.

Further reading: Moto AI, Motorola, Google, Perplexity, Microsoft, Meta, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
FIU-IND Reportedly Sets June 30 Deadline for Crypto Exchanges to Redo KYC Verification

