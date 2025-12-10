WhatsApp Prepares to Expand Ads on Status and Channels to More Users

WhatsApp will soon show ads to more users while using channels and viewing other users' Status updates. Users have started spotting ads on WhatsApp, but these promotions do not appear in private chats. Instead, they are limited to the Updates tab. Meta confirmed its plans to introduce ads in WhatsApp Status updates back in June this. These advertisements will help users discover businesses and start communicating with them directly about the products or services. Users will have the option to view the advertiser's profile, report or hide the ad, and access more details with this new update.

WhatsApp Informs Users About Ads in Channels and Status

The messaging platform has begun to show some WhatsApp users a popup message informing them that they will begin seeing advertisements on the app. The messaging service has assured that personal messages, calls, and statuses will remain end-to-end encrypted and will not be used to show ads. They will be shown only in the Status and Channels sections, according to the company. The popup message was also shown to a Gadgets 360 staff member on Wednesday.

WhatsApp's popup message informing users about ads in the app

Many users on X and other social platforms report that they have begun spotting ads on WhatsApp. Though it is not clear if this is a full global launch. With the latest update, users can find new businesses and start conversations with them about a product or service they're promoting in Status. By tapping the three-dot menu or More options on an ad, users can see the advertiser's profile, hide or report the ad.

WhatsApp says that the ads will be shown to users based on a few details, such as their country or city, device language, Channels they follow, content they engage with in channels, and ads they've clicked on in Channels or Status.

WhatsApp claims that it does not use personal messages, calls, and location shared in chats to personalise ads. The company also reiterates that it does not use information, including device contacts and membership in groups with friends and family, to show ads.

You can manage your ad preferences by heading to Settings > Accounts Centre >Accounts settings section> Ad preferences.

If you want to hide a specific channel ad, you can tap the Sponsored button on the promoted Channel and selecting Hide ad. The Status ad can be hidden by heading to More Options (three vertical dots)> Hide ad.

WhatsApp announced the addition of ads to the Status screen in June this year. It is part of Meta's push to monetise the platform. Other Meta-owned platforms like Facebook and Instagram already display ads inside their apps and on their websites.