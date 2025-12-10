Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Prepares to Expand Ads on Status and Channels to More Users

WhatsApp Prepares to Expand Ads on Status and Channels to More Users

WhatsApp has informed users that personal messages, calls, and statuses will remain end-to-end encrypted.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 14:51 IST
WhatsApp Prepares to Expand Ads on Status and Channels to More Users

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

Many users on X and other social platforms report that they have begun spotting ads on WhatsApp

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ads will be shown only in the Status and Channels sections
  • Users can manage their ad preferences
  • WhatsApp states that the ads are shown to a user based on a few details
Advertisement

WhatsApp will soon show ads to more users while using channels and viewing other users' Status updates. Users have started spotting ads on WhatsApp, but these promotions do not appear in private chats. Instead, they are limited to the Updates tab. Meta confirmed its plans to introduce ads in WhatsApp Status updates back in June this. These advertisements will help users discover businesses and start communicating with them directly about the products or services. Users will have the option to view the advertiser's profile, report or hide the ad, and access more details with this new update.

WhatsApp Informs Users About Ads in Channels and Status

The messaging platform has begun to show some WhatsApp users a popup message informing them that they will begin seeing advertisements on the app. The messaging service has assured that personal messages, calls, and statuses will remain end-to-end encrypted and will not be used to show ads. They will be shown only in the Status and Channels sections, according to the company. The popup message was also shown to a Gadgets 360 staff member on Wednesday.

whatsapp ads inline Whatsapp

WhatsApp's popup message informing users about ads in the app

 

Many users on X and other social platforms report that they have begun spotting ads on WhatsApp. Though it is not clear if this is a full global launch. With the latest update, users can find new businesses and start conversations with them about a product or service they're promoting in Status. By tapping the three-dot menu or More options on an ad, users can see the advertiser's profile, hide or report the ad.

WhatsApp says that the ads will be shown to users based on a few details, such as their country or city, device language, Channels they follow, content they engage with in channels, and ads they've clicked on in Channels or Status.

WhatsApp claims that it does not use personal messages, calls, and location shared in chats to personalise ads. The company also reiterates that it does not use information, including device contacts and membership in groups with friends and family, to show ads.

You can manage your ad preferences by heading to Settings > Accounts Centre >Accounts settings sectionAd preferences.

If you want to hide a specific channel ad, you can tap the Sponsored button on the promoted Channel and selecting Hide ad. The Status ad can be hidden by heading to More Options (three vertical dots)> Hide ad.

WhatsApp announced the addition of ads to the Status screen in June this year. It is part of Meta's push to monetise the platform. Other Meta-owned platforms like Facebook and Instagram already display ads inside their apps and on their websites.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Ads, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Status, WhatsApp Channels, Meta
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google AI Plus Plan Launched in India With Nano Banana Pro Access, 200GB Cloud Storage
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India Alongside Telephoto Extender Kit: Price, Offers, Features

Related Stories

WhatsApp Prepares to Expand Ads on Status and Channels to More Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google AI Plus With Nano Banana Pro Launched in India at This Price
  2. Poco X8 Pro Listed on BIS Certification Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Google Photos Rolls Out Several New Features for Android and iOS
  4. Samsung Could Launch Three Galaxy A-Series Models Early Next Year
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Listed on FCC Website With This Flagship Chipset
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched: Here's What Makes It Special
  7. Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  8. Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold Is Now Available to Pre-Order in China
  9. Inside Apple Noida: First Look at Delhi-NCR's Brand New Apple Store
  10. Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Listed Certification Site Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Body Recommends AI Companies Pay Royalties to Rightsholders for Copyrighted Content
  2. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India Alongside Telephoto Extender Kit: Price, Offers, Features
  3. WhatsApp Prepares to Expand Ads on Status and Channels to More Users
  4. Google AI Plus Plan Launched in India With Nano Banana Pro Access, 200GB Cloud Storage
  5. The Game Awards' Mystery Statue Reportedly Relates to New Divinity Game From Larian Studios
  6. Xiaomi 17 Listing on Thailand's NBTC Certification Site Hints at Imminent Global Launch
  7. Bitcoin Holds Ground as Traders Brace for US Fed’s Final Rate Decision
  8. OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.1-Powered ChatGPT Personalities in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Reportedly Listed on US FCC Website With Flagship Snapdragon Chipset
  10. Facebook App Update Brings Redesigned Feed, Search, Navigation Interfaces Alongside New Search Algorithm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »