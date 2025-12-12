Hogwarts Legacy, the acclaimed action-adventure game from developer Avalanche Software and publisher Warner Bros., is currently available for free on PC. The game, which is set in Harry Potter's Wizarding World, can be redeemed for free right now on Epic Games Store. Hogwarts Legacy released on February 10, 2023, and went on the become the year's highest selling game.

Geoff Keighley announced at The Game Awards 2025 on Friday that Hogwarts Legacy was now available as a free redeemable title on Epic Games Store on PC. The game will be available for free on the storefront till December 18 at 9.30pm.

How to Redeem Hogwarts Legacy on Epic Games Store

Open the Epic Games Store launcher on PC or the Epic Games Store website on your browser. Then, head to the 'Store' section on the storefront, scroll down to the 'Free Games' hub, where you'll see that Hogwarts Legacy is available for free now.

Click on the game to proceed to the checkout cart. Here, you'll see Howarts Legacy, which is priced Rs. 3,999, available for free. Click 'Get' and then 'Place Order' on the next page to redeem the game and add it to your Epic Games library. Once downloaded and installed, you can start playing it via the Epic Games Store launcher on PC.

Hogwarts Legacy can be redeemed on the Epic Games Store on PC

Hogwarts Legacy will be available for free till December 18, so make sure you redeem and add it to your library before that date. Epic Games Store regularly doles out free games to users, especially during the Holiday season. Its next free game, which hasn't been disclosed yet, will be revealed next week, when users will be able to redeem it.

The Hogwarts Legacy announcement came at The Game Awards 2025 on Friday, where Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Game of the Year, along with eight other prizes. Hogwarts Legacy was released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch in 2023. The game was made available as a launch title on the Switch 2 on June 5, 2025.