Hogwarts Legacy Is Now Available for Free on PC via Epic Games Store: How to Redeem

Hogwarts Legacy is free on the Epic Games Store till December 18.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 December 2025 11:28 IST
Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Games/ Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy released in 2023

Highlights
  • Hogwarts Legacy can be redeemed on the Epic Games Store launcher on PC
  • Epic Games Store regularly offers free titles to users
  • Hogwarts Legacy released on the Nintendo Switch 2 this year
Hogwarts Legacy, the acclaimed action-adventure game from developer Avalanche Software and publisher Warner Bros., is currently available for free on PC. The game, which is set in Harry Potter's Wizarding World, can be redeemed for free right now on Epic Games Store. Hogwarts Legacy released on February 10, 2023, and went on the become the year's highest selling game.

Geoff Keighley announced at The Game Awards 2025 on Friday that Hogwarts Legacy was now available as a free redeemable title on Epic Games Store on PC. The game will be available for free on the storefront till December 18 at 9.30pm.

How to Redeem Hogwarts Legacy on Epic Games Store

Open the Epic Games Store launcher on PC or the Epic Games Store website on your browser. Then, head to the 'Store' section on the storefront, scroll down to the 'Free Games' hub, where you'll see that Hogwarts Legacy is available for free now. 

Click on the game to proceed to the checkout cart. Here, you'll see Howarts Legacy, which is priced Rs. 3,999, available for free. Click 'Get' and then 'Place Order' on the next page to redeem the game and add it to your Epic Games library. Once downloaded and installed, you can start playing it via the Epic Games Store launcher on PC.

hogwarts legacy egs hogwarts legacy

Hogwarts Legacy can be redeemed on the Epic Games Store on PC

Hogwarts Legacy will be available for free till December 18, so make sure you redeem and add it to your library before that date. Epic Games Store regularly doles out free games to users, especially during the Holiday season. Its next free game, which hasn't been disclosed yet, will be revealed next week, when users will be able to redeem it.

The Hogwarts Legacy announcement came at The Game Awards 2025 on Friday, where Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Game of the Year, along with eight other prizes. Hogwarts Legacy was released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch in 2023. The game was made available as a launch title on the Switch 2 on June 5, 2025. 

Further reading: Hogwarts Legacy, Epic Games Store, PC, The Game Awards 2025, The Game Awards
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
