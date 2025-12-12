Meta India announced the appointment of Aman Jain as its new head of Public Policy on Friday. As per the company, Jain will take charge early next year and report directly to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy for Asia Pacific (APAC) at Meta. The new executive will also join Meta's India leadership team, which oversees the company's strategy across platforms, including social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Meta India's New Public Policy Head

Jain, who has served as the Director of Public Policy at Amazon since 2023, brings more than 20 years of experience spanning public policy, technology, government affairs, and business strategy. Over the course of his career, he has held senior roles at Google, including Country Head for Government Affairs and Public Policy.

Apart from this, the Amazon executive also served as a Consultant at the US Department of Justice in 2013, before working as an Advisor to the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (I/C), Government of India. Jain's most recent tenure, notably, was at Amazon, where he led policy strategy across marketplace, operations, competition, and technology.

“I'm pleased to welcome Aman as Head of Public Policy in India. His extensive experience in public policy and technology will help Meta be an even more effective partner to regulators and industry stakeholders in developing an enabling policy environment. He will also be a strong addition to Meta's APAC Policy leadership team,” Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific at Meta, said in a statement.

Meta said Jain will play a key role in shaping the company's approach to India's accelerating digital economy across artificial intelligence (AI), emerging tech, and creator economy. It aims to help build a more inclusive, trusted, and future-ready internet ecosystem for the country.

“Meta's products and services play a meaningful role in the lives of most people in India and many more around the world- supporting innovation, opportunity, and a vibrant creator and small business ecosystem,” Jain wrote in a LinkedIn post.