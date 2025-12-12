Technology News
Meta India Appoints Amazon Executive Aman Jain as New Head of Public Policy in 2026

Jain has held senior roles at Google, including Country Head for Government Affairs and Public Policy.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 December 2025 16:36 IST
Meta India Appoints Amazon Executive Aman Jain as New Head of Public Policy in 2026

Photo Credit: Reuters

The new executive will join Meta early next year

Highlights
  • Jain has led public policy strategy at Amazon since 2023
  • He will assume the role early next year and report to the APAC VP
  • Jain says Meta’s platforms support innovation and small business in India
Meta India announced the appointment of Aman Jain as its new head of Public Policy on Friday. As per the company, Jain will take charge early next year and report directly to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy for Asia Pacific (APAC) at Meta. The new executive will also join Meta's India leadership team, which oversees the company's strategy across platforms, including social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Meta India's New Public Policy Head

Jain, who has served as the Director of Public Policy at Amazon since 2023, brings more than 20 years of experience spanning public policy, technology, government affairs, and business strategy. Over the course of his career, he has held senior roles at Google, including Country Head for Government Affairs and Public Policy.

Apart from this, the Amazon executive also served as a Consultant at the US Department of Justice in 2013, before working as an Advisor to the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (I/C), Government of India. Jain's most recent tenure, notably, was at Amazon, where he led policy strategy across marketplace, operations, competition, and technology.

“I'm pleased to welcome Aman as Head of Public Policy in India. His extensive experience in public policy and technology will help Meta be an even more effective partner to regulators and industry stakeholders in developing an enabling policy environment. He will also be a strong addition to Meta's APAC Policy leadership team,” Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific at Meta, said in a statement.

Meta said Jain will play a key role in shaping the company's approach to India's accelerating digital economy across artificial intelligence (AI), emerging tech, and creator economy. It aims to help build a more inclusive, trusted, and future-ready internet ecosystem for the country.

“Meta's products and services play a meaningful role in the lives of most people in India and many more around the world- supporting innovation, opportunity, and a vibrant creator and small business ecosystem,” Jain wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
