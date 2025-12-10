Technology News
Facebook App Update Brings Redesigned Feed, Search, Navigation Interfaces Alongside New Search Algorithm

Facebook's updated discovery algorithm will recommend friends based on a user's shared interests with others.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 11:51 IST
Facebook App Update Brings Redesigned Feed, Search, Navigation Interfaces Alongside New Search Algorithm

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Solen Feyissa

Facebook's new update will display tabs like, Home, Profile, and Marketplace at the bottom of the screen

Highlights
  • Facebook app will show content in the search section in a grid layout
  • Facebook will recommend friends' based on shared interests
  • The company plans to bring more updates to the app in the coming months
Facebook is updating its app to introduce redesigned UI elements across the platform. Soon, users will be able to see a refreshed version of the search, navigation, feed, and content creation tools interface. After the update, the Meta-owned social media platform will show search results in a grid layout. Similarly, while posting multiple photos, the same would be shown in a grid for better viewing. The Facebook app will now display Home, Reels, Friends, Marketplace, Notifications, and Profile tabs in a single bar at the bottom of the screen.

Facebook Redesigns Search, Navigation Interface

The company says that it is bringing various new updates to its app, including a redesigned feed, search, and navigation elements, along with an updated discovery algorithm. The US-based company said that Facebook's feed is being redesigned to make it “simpler and more immersive”.

facebook update facebook inline Facebook update

Facebook update brings a refreshed feed, search section, and notifications look.
Photo Credit: Facebook

 

With the new update, Facebook will arrange images in a grid layout when a user wishes to post multiple photos. The app is also being updated to allow people to double-tap to like photos in Feed, along with the ability to view content in full screen when they click on it. Similar to a recent Instagram update, Facebook will soon update its app to display various sections, including Home, Reels, Friends, Marketplace, Notifications, and Profile, at the bottom of the screen. The company claims that this will offer easy access to different tabs.

As part of the redesigned UI elements, Facebook has also “refreshed” the menu and notifications tab. Users will be able to access various Meta AI tools, access different sections, and view their friends' Stories.

Meanwhile, Facebook search results will be presented in a grid with support for various types of content. The company revealed that it is currently testing a new “full-screen viewer”, which will allow users to see photo and video search results, too. Facebook plans to bring the same to more types of content on the platform “in the coming months”.

Facebook is also introducing an updated discovery algorithm to its platform, which will recommend friends to users based on their shared interests, like favourite shows, places of interest, or the kind of music they listen to.

After the update, if a user updates their interests to include sourdough bread baking or updates the same to display that they are travelling to a particular city, then the social media company will start recommending friends to the user who will also have similar interests. Users will have to ability to select what interests are shown on their profile, too.

Lastly, Facebook is updating the content creation tools to place the “most popular ones”, like adding music and tagging friends, in a “more intuitive” location.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
