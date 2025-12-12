Technology News
Who Is Aman Jain? The Industry Veteran Who Will Shape Meta’s Public Policies in India

Meta India announced on Friday that Aman Jain will join the company as the Head of Public Policy early next year.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 December 2025 15:37 IST
Who Is Aman Jain? The Industry Veteran Who Will Shape Meta's Public Policies in India

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Aman Jain

Aman Jain has also served as Inudstry Head - Fintech at Google

Highlights
  • Jain will report to Simon Milner, VP of Policy, APAC
  • He will also be a member of the India leadership team
  • Previously, Jain was working as Director of Public Policy at Amazon
Meta India, on Friday, announced the appointment of Aman Jain as the new Head of Public Policy. The company said that he will lead the company's policy strategy and engagements in the country. Interestingly, Jain, who is a veteran in the public policy space, will be leaving a similar role in Amazon to join the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant. Jain will be starting his new role early next year, reporting directly to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific (APAC). In this position, the veteran will also become a member of the India leadership team.

Who Is Aman Jain?

Jain is an industry veteran whose career encompasses more than two decades. As per his LinkedIn profile, he started his career as a volunteer at AIESEC International, a youth-led non-profit that provides young people with business development internships, in 2003, and rose to the position of its President and CEO in 2009. However, he soon left the role to pursue higher education

After completing dual Master's in Public Administration and International Relations from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs in New York, in 2013, he briefly worked at AmericaSpeaks. He has also served as a consultant for the US Department of Justice and as an advisor to the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in India.

Jain's longest tenure was at Google, where he spent more than seven years. His starting role at the company was India Manager- Public Policy & Government Relations, and he also headed the Government Affairs & Public Policy role for India as well as the APAC region. He was later elevated to the role of Industry Head - Fintech, before he left to join Amazon. Currently, he's the Director of Public Policy of the e-commerce giant, and will join Meta early next year. It is not known whether he was poached from his current role.

In a post on LinkedIn, Jain said, “My 2+ years at Amazon have given me a front-row seat to the incredible dynamism of India's e-commerce industry. Advocating for millions of small businesses and customers has been a true privilege.” Later, announcing his move to Meta, he said in a separate post, “Meta's products and services play a meaningful role in the lives of most people in India and many more around the world- supporting innovation, opportunity, and a vibrant creator and small business ecosystem. It's a purpose that resonates with me.”

Aman Jain, Meta, India, Enterprise
Who Is Aman Jain? The Industry Veteran Who Will Shape Meta’s Public Policies in India
