Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta Launches Muse Voice Transcribe With Support for 5 Indian and 70+ Global Languages

Meta Launches Muse Voice Transcribe With Support for 5 Indian and 70+ Global Languages

Meta has made Muse Voice Transcribe available through the Meta Model API, so developers can use the model for speech transcription.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 September 2026 15:19 IST
Meta Launches Muse Voice Transcribe With Support for 5 Indian and 70+ Global Languages

Photo Credit: Meta

Muse Voice Transcribe handles recordings longer than an hour

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Muse Voice Transcribe supports more than 70 languages
  • It can distinguish more than 20 speakers
  • The model can transcribe code-switched conversations
Advertisement

Meta has launched Muse Voice Transcribe with native support for five major Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, as part of support for more than 70 languages globally. The model is the first real-time audio perception model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. It combines live speech transcription, speaker separation and endpointing in a single system, while also handling code-switching and conversations with more than 20 speakers.

Meta Muse Voice Transcribe Brings Real-Time Transcription

Muse Voice Transcribe can turn speech into text as someone is speaking, rather than processing the entire recording afterwards, the company explained in a blog post. It can also identify individual speakers and detect when someone starts or stops talking. Transcription, speaker separation and endpointing happen as the audio comes in, without a separate post-processing step.

VoltMeta Discussion
Explore More...

It can distinguish more than 20 speakers in a recording and work with audio longer than an hour, according to Meta. This allows it to handle long conversations without limiting the transcription to shorter clips.

The model processes audio in 80-millisecond chunks and determines when it has heard enough information to transcribe each word. It can wait longer for words that are harder to recognise and commit simpler words sooner. Meta says reinforcement learning helps the model decide these delays while keeping transcription errors low.

Meta trained the model on more than 70 languages and extensively validated 25 of them for the initial release. Its language support includes five major Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the company added in a press release.

It can also transcribe conversations in which speakers switch between languages, including when the switch happens within a sentence. Users do not have to change the language manually each time someone switches languages. The model supports language, keyword and context biasing, which helps it identify words using information from the audio and the wider conversation.

Meta Muse Voice Transcribe Availability and Pricing

Meta has made Muse Voice Transcribe available through the Meta Model API, so developers can use the model for speech transcription in their own applications. Meta AI for Mac and Muse Code already use it for dictation. The API is priced at $3 (roughly Rs. 300) per 1,000 audio minutes, which works out to around $0.18 (roughly Rs. 17) per hour.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Muse Voice Transcribe, Meta Superintelligence Labs, AI, artificial intelligence, speech-to-text, voice tran
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look Tops Netflix's Top 10 List With 31.1 Million Views

Related Stories

Meta Launches Muse Voice Transcribe With Support for 5 Indian and 70+ Global Languages
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X8 5G With 8,340mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC Launched Globally
  2. Vivo T5 5G With a 7,050mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  3. Perplexity Launches Hybrid Compute on Mac
  4. Philips S7221 5G Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,700mAh Battery
  5. Vivo V80 Lite with 10,000mAh Battery Listed For Pre-Order in Malaysia
  6. Mivi One 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Vivo T5 5G First Impressions
  8. YAM Finance Hit by Governance Attack, $337,000 in Assets Exposed
  9. iQOO Z12 Lite 5G Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Teases Astra, Says It Is the First Model to Meet ‘Critical Cybersecurity Threshold'
  2. Samsung Galaxy A17, Galaxy A27, Galaxy F17, Galaxy A07 5G Prices Reportedly Hiked in India
  3. YAM Finance Hit by Governance Attack, $337,000 in Assets Exposed
  4. Perplexity Launches Hybrid Compute Feature for Mac to Keep Sensitive Data Local
  5. Crimson Desert Has a New Playable Demo That Can Be Directly Streamed on a Desktop Browser
  6. BGMI Redeem Codes for September 2: How to Get White Rabbit Backpack and Other Free Rewards
  7. GTA VI Leak-Linked Wallets Made $350,000 From CYBERLEEK Liquidity Fees, Analyst Says
  8. Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus 3C Listing Reportedly Reveals Charging Speeds
  9. Mivi One 5G Confirmed as Company’s First Smartphone in India; Chipset Teased
  10. Google’s September Android Drop Brings Gemini Item Tracking, Motion Assist and Chat Themes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »