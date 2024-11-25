Microsoft announced Edge Game Assist, an in-game browser focussed on game-centric features, for PC players Friday. The browser, a custom version of the Edge browser is currently available in preview and is meant to seamlessly provide game hints, guides and more. In addition to gaming-focussed browsing, Game Assist will pack users' Edge browser data from their PC and mobile devices. The in-game browser is now available to PC players on Windows 11 with Microsoft Edge Beta 132.

Edge Game Assist Launched

Edge Game Assist can be accessed in-game via the Game Bar overlay on Windows, allowing users to browse the Web without leaving their game. According to Microsoft, 88 percent of PC players use a Web browser while gaming to get game help, track progress, connect with friends or view media.

“These actions require you to pull out your phone or Alt-Tab to the desktop on your PC, taking you out of your game. Unless you have multiple monitors, you also can't see what's happening in the game while you're in the browser or reference a guide while you play,” the Xbox parent said in a blog post announcing the Game Assist browser.

Game Assist will appear in Game Bar on top of the game the user is playing. “It's game-aware and will suggest tips and guides for what you're playing,” Microsoft said. Additionally, Game Assist will remember user browsing data from Edge on PC and mobile, including favorites, history, cookies, form fills, and more. The in-game browser will also provide quick access to social services like Discord Twitch, Spotify, or any other Web page or site in the sidebar.

Game Assist Features

The browser will essentially act as a Game Bar widget and can be pinned above a game, helping users to watch a gameplay guide video as they play their game. The Game Bar overlay can be brought up by pressing Win+G, bringing in-game widgets like Xbox Social for connecting with friends and tracking achievements, capturing screenshots and gameplay clips, adjusting audio settings, monitoring game performance, and access to services like Spotify, Teams and more.

Game Assist can be resized and moved to fit a desired area of the screen. It also comes with a few game-aware features. The in-game browser will display a unique set of gaming tabs and sidebar apps, Microsoft said. When users open a new tab, it will highlight helpful resources like tips and hints for their game.

The preview feature is currently localised in English and supports a selection of popular PC games. Microsoft said it will continue to optimise Game Assist based on player feedback. It currently supports games like Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo IV, Fortnite, Hellblade II: Senua's Saga, League of Legends, Minecraft, Overwatch 2, Roblox and Valorant. Microsoft said it will add tips and guides for more games over time. Players can still browse to Web-based guides for any game they are playing.

Game Assist has released as an opt-in public preview. To try the browser, users must make sure Windows and Game Bar are up to date. The feature also requires the Beta or Preview channel of Microsoft Edge. Users must also set Edge Beta as their default browser. Then, in Edge, head to Settings and more (“…”) > Settings, and search for Game Assist in the search box and select Install widget.