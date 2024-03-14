Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MSI Claw A1M With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip Launched in India Alongside AI Ready Laptop Lineup

MSI Claw A1M With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip Launched in India Alongside AI-Ready Laptop Lineup

MSI Claw A1M price in India starts at Rs. 88,890

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 March 2024 13:59 IST
MSI Claw A1M With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip Launched in India Alongside AI-Ready Laptop Lineup

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Claw A1M sports a 7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • MSI Claw A1M packs a 53Whr battery with support for 65W charging
  • The handheld gaming PC runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box
  • The MSI Claw A1M is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM
Advertisement

MSI Claw A1M — the company's handheld gaming PC that was unveiled at CES 2024 and launched in global markets earlier this week — is now available for purchase in India. The device runs on Windows 11, sports a 7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a 53Whr battery with support for 65W charging. The Taiwanese firm also launched a range of AI-ready laptops and gaming laptops in India on Wednesday that are equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and up to Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics cards.

The new laptop models from MSI that are equipped with Intel Core Ultra chips feature a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for accelerated AI operations — these include the new MSI Prestige AI lineup (Nvidia Studio and Intel Evo certified) and the MSI Crosshair HX, Pulse AI, and Vector HX. The company says that the MSI Vector HX model offers a whopping total power output of 250W.

The MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio is powered by Intel's Core Ultra chipset while the MSI Raider 18 HX and Titan 18 HX laptops feature up to Intel Core i9 CPUs. Meanwhile, the MSI Cyborg, Sword HX, and Thin 15 models are available with Intel Core i7 processors. 

MSI Claw A1M price in India, availability

MSI Claw A1M price in India starts at Rs. 88,890 for the base model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, while the handheld device is also available in a Core Ultra 7 variant that costs up to Rs. 99,990. The company is yet to announce availability details for the MSI Claw in the country. 

On the other hand, pricing for MSI's Creator series laptops starts at Rs. 3,79,990, while the Prestige lineup begins at Rs. 1,01,990. Meanwhile, the company's 2024 gaming laptop series — with high refresh rates and enhanced cooling — starts at Rs. 69,990, according to details shared by the company.

MSI Claw A1M specifications

The MSI Claw A1M runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a 7-inch full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 500nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5-135H or Core Ultra 7-155H processor with Intel Arc graphics, along with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For thermal management, the Claw A1M is equipped with MSI's Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology. You get up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage on the MSI Claw A1M and the device has a MicroSD card slot for further storage expansion. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and is equipped with a USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

Located on either side of the screen are RGB ABXY buttons and thumb sticks, a D-pad, triggers, and bumpers. The MSI Claw A1M is equipped with dual speakers and haptic vibration support. It also features a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The gaming device is equipped with a 6-cell 53Whr battery that can be charged with a 65W USB PD 3.0 charger. Besides, it measures 294 x 117 x 21.2mm in size and weighs 675g, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MSI Claw A1M, MSI Claw A1M price in India, MSI Claw A1M specifications, MSI
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Value Currently Over $73,000, Ether Volatile After Dencun Upgrade
MSI Claw A1M With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip Launched in India Alongside AI-Ready Laptop Lineup
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India Announced
  2. Devin, AI Software Engineer That Can Write Codes and Build Apps, Unveiled
  3. Apple's Latest Patent Hints at an iPhone With a Touch Bar-Like Edge Panel
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Xiaomi 14 Lite Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Receives Software Update; Gets Camera Improvements
  7. Government Takes Action Against 'Obscene' Content on 18 OTT Platforms
#Latest Stories
  1. IRCTC Unveils NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains as Holi-Themed Digital Souvenirs
  2. Microsoft Copilot for Security, a Cybersecurity Focused AI Chatbot, Will Launch on April 1
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Bigger Cover Display, 4,000mAh Battery, Up to 12GB RAM, More
  4. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  5. Google DeepMind's SIMA Is an AI Agent That Can Play 3D Video Games
  6. Government Takes Action Against 'Obscene' Content on 18 OTT Platforms
  7. MSI Claw A1M With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip Launched in India Alongside AI-Ready Laptop Lineup
  8. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed
  9. New Xiaomi Model Spotted on BIS Site; Tipped to be Xiaomi 14 Lite
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Value Currently Over $73,000, Ether Volatile After Dencun Upgrade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »