MSI Claw A1M — the company's handheld gaming PC that was unveiled at CES 2024 and launched in global markets earlier this week — is now available for purchase in India. The device runs on Windows 11, sports a 7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a 53Whr battery with support for 65W charging. The Taiwanese firm also launched a range of AI-ready laptops and gaming laptops in India on Wednesday that are equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and up to Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics cards.

The new laptop models from MSI that are equipped with Intel Core Ultra chips feature a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for accelerated AI operations — these include the new MSI Prestige AI lineup (Nvidia Studio and Intel Evo certified) and the MSI Crosshair HX, Pulse AI, and Vector HX. The company says that the MSI Vector HX model offers a whopping total power output of 250W.

The MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio is powered by Intel's Core Ultra chipset while the MSI Raider 18 HX and Titan 18 HX laptops feature up to Intel Core i9 CPUs. Meanwhile, the MSI Cyborg, Sword HX, and Thin 15 models are available with Intel Core i7 processors.

MSI Claw A1M price in India, availability

MSI Claw A1M price in India starts at Rs. 88,890 for the base model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, while the handheld device is also available in a Core Ultra 7 variant that costs up to Rs. 99,990. The company is yet to announce availability details for the MSI Claw in the country.

On the other hand, pricing for MSI's Creator series laptops starts at Rs. 3,79,990, while the Prestige lineup begins at Rs. 1,01,990. Meanwhile, the company's 2024 gaming laptop series — with high refresh rates and enhanced cooling — starts at Rs. 69,990, according to details shared by the company.

MSI Claw A1M specifications

The MSI Claw A1M runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a 7-inch full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 500nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5-135H or Core Ultra 7-155H processor with Intel Arc graphics, along with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For thermal management, the Claw A1M is equipped with MSI's Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology. You get up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage on the MSI Claw A1M and the device has a MicroSD card slot for further storage expansion. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and is equipped with a USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Located on either side of the screen are RGB ABXY buttons and thumb sticks, a D-pad, triggers, and bumpers. The MSI Claw A1M is equipped with dual speakers and haptic vibration support. It also features a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The gaming device is equipped with a 6-cell 53Whr battery that can be charged with a 65W USB PD 3.0 charger. Besides, it measures 294 x 117 x 21.2mm in size and weighs 675g, according to the company.

