1,000-Year-Old Mummy Found by Gas Workers in Peru Linked to Chancay Culture

The gas workers in Peru discovered a mummy dated to a thousand years old during the time of pipe installation in Lima. The company named Calidda said this and confirmed this latest discovery of the prehistoric tomb in Peru. The workers found a trunk of the huarango tree, which is an inheritance of Peru's coastal region. It served as a tomb marker in history and has a depth of 20 inches, as reported by the archaeologist Jesus Bahamonde to the gas company Calidda.

Archaeological Dig Found Mummy

Calidda also employed several archaeologists to get the excavation done at a deeper level in search of a heritage site in Lima. Archaeologist Jesus Bahamonde said that they found the mummy of a boy aged between 10 to 15, at a depth of 1.2 meters. The way of burial and the objects signaled its development between 1000 and 1200, he said. The mummy was found in a sitting position with the arms and legs bent, as per Bahamonde. They were shrouded and were found with the calabash gourds.

Mummy Belongs to the Pre-Inca Chancay Culture

Along with mummy, there were ceramic objects, such as plates, jugs, and bottles were found which were decorated with fishermen and geometric figures. This style of burial is similar to that of the Pre-Inca Chancay culture between the 11th and 15th centuries.

How they were found

The incident of digging took place when the gas workers were unearthing from an avenue in the district, Puente, located in northern Lima. In Peru, it is a must for the utility companies to hire archaeologists while drilling the Earth. This is because there is a possibility of getting any heritage sites.

Lima, A Place of Archaeological Sites

Till now, Calidda has made over 2,200 archaeological findings from the year 2004. Lima is home to over 500 archaeological sites, including 12 huacas, which are ancient cemeteries termed in the Indigenous Quechua language.