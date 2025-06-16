Tecno Pova 7 5G series is set to launch in India soon. Though the exact date is yet to be confirmed, Flipkart has teased the new lineup. The series is expected to include at least four models — Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G, Pova 7 Ultra 5G, and Pova 7 Neo. The new lineup is likely to come with a triangular camera island. They are expected to succeed the Tecno Pova 6 series, which was launched last year. Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G is rumoured to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC.

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite on its website to announce the arrival of the Tecno Pova 7 5G series in India. The listing has a 'coming soon' tagline, and it offers a glimpse of the rear design of one of the Pova 7 series phones, which boasts a broken triangular camera island.

While Tecno has only mentioned the Tecno Pova 7 5G series, we can expect it to include the vanilla Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G, and Pova 7 Neo as successors to last year's Tecno Pova 6, Pova 6 Pro, and Pova 6 Neo, respectively. The brand might also announce a new Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G model this time.

Over the past few weeks, several rumours have surfaced about Tecno's Pova 7 series. The vanilla Tecno Pova 7 was allegedly spotted on the FCC certification site with model number LJ7, while both the Pova 7 and Pova 7 Pro have allegedly been listed on the BIS certification database with model numbers LJ7 and LJ8, respectively.

Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G, Pova 7 Neo Specifications (Rumoured)

The Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, 144Hz refresh rate display, and a 6,000mAh battery. It is said to support magnetic wireless charging and could offer 70W wired fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Tecno Pova 7 Neo is speculated to get a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to have a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset under the hood, coupled with maximum of 16GB of RAM. It might offer an IP64-rated build and include a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

