Technology News
English Edition

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Be Available on Flipkart

Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2025 17:49 IST
Tecno Pova 7 5G Series India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Be Available on Flipkart

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Tecno Pova 6 series was launched in 2024

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 7 5G series is expected to include at least four models
  • The Pova 7 Neo could pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • The Neo model is tipped to run on a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset
Advertisement

Tecno Pova 7 5G series is set to launch in India soon. Though the exact date is yet to be confirmed, Flipkart has teased the new lineup. The series is expected to include at least four models — Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G, Pova 7 Ultra 5G, and Pova 7 Neo. The new lineup is likely to come with a triangular camera island. They are expected to succeed the Tecno Pova 6 series, which was launched last year. Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G is rumoured to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC.

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite on its website to announce the arrival of the Tecno Pova 7 5G series in India. The listing has a 'coming soon' tagline, and it offers a glimpse of the rear design of one of the Pova 7 series phones, which boasts a broken triangular camera island.

While Tecno has only mentioned the Tecno Pova 7 5G series, we can expect it to include the vanilla Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G, and Pova 7 Neo as successors to last year's Tecno Pova 6, Pova 6 Pro, and Pova 6 Neo, respectively. The brand might also announce a new Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G model this time.

Over the past few weeks, several rumours have surfaced about Tecno's Pova 7 series. The vanilla Tecno Pova 7 was allegedly spotted on the FCC certification site with model number LJ7, while both the Pova 7 and Pova 7 Pro have allegedly been listed on the BIS certification database with model numbers LJ7 and LJ8, respectively.

Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G, Pova 7 Neo Specifications (Rumoured)

The Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, 144Hz refresh rate display, and a 6,000mAh battery. It is said to support magnetic wireless charging and could offer 70W wired fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Tecno Pova 7 Neo is speculated to get a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to have a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset under the hood, coupled with maximum of 16GB of RAM. It might offer an IP64-rated build and include a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Pova 7 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Neo, Tecno Pova 7 Series, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (2025) With Intel Core Ultra 9 HX CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU Launched

Related Stories

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Be Available on Flipkart
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F7 Launch Date, Price in India, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  2. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design Revealed
  3. Vivo X200 FE Global Launch Confirmed; Design Teased
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus Buds 4 to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV Launched in India With These Features
  6. Google's Pixel 10 Series Tipped to Feature Improved Speakers
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 May Get Big Gemini Live Upgrades
  8. Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Date, Price Range and Key Features Revealed
  9. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series, Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3, Pad SE to Launch Globally
  10. Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro Launch Date, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. The Witcher 4 Will Target 60 FPS on Consoles, but Series S Will Be 'Extremely Challenging' Says CD Projekt Red
  2. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Global Launch Teased Alongside Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3 and Pad SE
  3. Microsoft Begins Testing AI Agents in Windows 11, Brings Option to Share Recall Snapshots in Europe
  4. watchOS 26 to Bring Control Center Customisation Options with User-Defined Toggles
  5. Tecno Pova 7 5G Series India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Be Available on Flipkart
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Key Specifications Leaked; Could Be Equipped With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  7. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (2025) With Intel Core Ultra 9 HX CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU Launched
  8. Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV With 144Hz Gaming Support, Built-in Subwoofer Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Buds 4 India Launch Date Set for July 8; Key Features, Availability Revealed
  10. OpenAI Makes Canvas in ChatGPT Downloadable, Adds New Capabilities to Projects
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »