Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • India AI Impact Summit: Qualcomm, Mihup.ai to Build On Device Voice AI Tool for BFSI Sector

India AI Impact Summit: Qualcomm, Mihup.ai to Build On-Device Voice AI Tool for BFSI Sector

Mihup.ai is showcasing its new on-device voice intelligence stack at the AI Impact Expo 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2026 10:11 IST
India AI Impact Summit: Qualcomm, Mihup.ai to Build On-Device Voice AI Tool for BFSI Sector

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/ Mihup.ai

Mihup.ai claims that its on-device voice device stack has been designed for Qualcomm Hexagon NPU

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Mihup's Voice AI tool is claimed to improve efficiency in the BFSI sector
  • Mihup's voice intelligence stack is design for Qualcomm Hexagon NPU
  • The company's voice intelligence stack could include more AI tools
Advertisement

The ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026 is in full swing, hosting various industry stakeholders, technocrats, and companies working in the emerging sector. As part of the five-day event, an AI Impact Expo is also taking place, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16, offering tech firms from across the world the opportunity to showcase their new products. On the sidelines of the second day, Indian AI firm Mihup.ai announced its new collaboration with the US-based chipmaker Qualcomm to build on-device AI solutions for the financial sector, which is claimed to enhance efficiency.

Mihup.ai Says On-Device Voice Intelligence Stack Is Optimised for 12 Indian Languages

In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, the Indian AI firm announced that Mihup.ai is collaborating with US-based tech giant Qualcomm for the launch of the company's “first-of-its-kind” Edge Voice Intelligence stack, allowing Voice AI to process commands on-device. The AI firm highlighted that the AI-powered solution has been designed “specifically” for the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU.

While Voice AI is one of the existing tools that will now be capable of processing data on-device, the voice intelligence stack could have other tools, too. 

Mihup.ai claims that its tool “ensures that conversations get processed” only on-device, eliminating the need for the data to be transmitted to the cloud servers for processing. It utilises the native AI-backed Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technology, which converts spoken words to text, and a Small Language Model (SLM). The on-device voice intelligence stack has been optimised for more than 12 regional languages of India, along with code-mixed speech, the company said.

Mihup.ai claims that the on-device solution is 80 percent more cost-efficient than “GPU-heavy cloud AI” tools. It is also capable of real-time violation detection and coaching during calls. The Indian tech firm's Voice AI is designed to cater to the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, which involves numerous conversations between customers, potential customers, sales representatives, and customer care executives.

In an October 2025 blog post, the company claimed that Mihup.ai's Voice AI “improves” customer service in the BFSI sector. The company pointed out that its product is capable of detecting urgency. When it does so, the Voice AI tool sends customers directly to a representative, instead of making them go through additional IVR menus.

On top of this, Voice AI is claimed to be capable of retrieving account-specific customer data to offer personalised responses and assistance. It can also understand the context of the conversation and provide responses based on the same, instead of reciting generic answers.

Mihup.ai says that its Voice AI tool is also capable of identifying a customer's emotions through their speech. In case it recognises that the user is in distress, it would redirect the call to a human representative, while trying to provide resolutions to relatively less complex queries on its own.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Voice AI, BFSI Sector, Mihup ai, AI, Mihup Voice AI Tool, Mihup, Qualcomm
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple Reportedly Exploring AI-Centric Wearables Beyond iPhone; Smart Glasses, AI Pendant in Development
Government Tells Global Tech Platforms to Follow Constitution After Tougher Content Rules

Related Stories

India AI Impact Summit: Qualcomm, Mihup.ai to Build On-Device Voice AI Tool for BFSI Sector
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces March 5 Event
  2. Mihup.ai Partners Qualcomm to Build an AI Voice Tool for the BFSI Sector
  3. Realme P4 Power Review
  4. Vivo V70 FE Promo Image Tip Design; RAM, Storage Options Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Goes on Sale in India With These Offers
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Launch With This Selfie Camera Upgrade
  7. YouTube Down? Over 3 Lakh Users Report Outage Across the Globe
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Tells Global Tech Platforms to Follow Constitution After Tougher Content Rules
  2. India AI Impact Summit: Qualcomm, Mihup.ai to Build On-Device Voice AI Tool for BFSI Sector
  3. Apple Reportedly Exploring AI-Centric Wearables Beyond iPhone; Smart Glasses, AI Pendant in Development
  4. YouTube Down? Over 3 Lakh Users Report Outage Across the Globe on App, TV
  5. Vivo X300 FE Tipped to Launch in Two RAM and Storage Configurations: Expected Features, Colourways and More
  6. AI Impact Summit: Sarvam Kaze Smart Glasses Showcased, Will Launch in India in May
  7. Vivo V70 FE Design Seen in Leaked Promo Image; Tipster Leaks RAM and Storage Configurations
  8. Sony Reportedly Develops New Tech That Can Trace Original Music in AI Songs
  9. Assassin's Creed Shadows Gets Manual Jump Feature With Title Update 1.1.8
  10. Eternity Now Available for Streaming on Apple TV+: Where to Watch Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller’s Afterlife Rom-Com?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »