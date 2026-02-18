The ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026 is in full swing, hosting various industry stakeholders, technocrats, and companies working in the emerging sector. As part of the five-day event, an AI Impact Expo is also taking place, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16, offering tech firms from across the world the opportunity to showcase their new products. On the sidelines of the second day, Indian AI firm Mihup.ai announced its new collaboration with the US-based chipmaker Qualcomm to build on-device AI solutions for the financial sector, which is claimed to enhance efficiency.

Mihup.ai Says On-Device Voice Intelligence Stack Is Optimised for 12 Indian Languages

In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, the Indian AI firm announced that Mihup.ai is collaborating with US-based tech giant Qualcomm for the launch of the company's “first-of-its-kind” Edge Voice Intelligence stack, allowing Voice AI to process commands on-device. The AI firm highlighted that the AI-powered solution has been designed “specifically” for the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU.

While Voice AI is one of the existing tools that will now be capable of processing data on-device, the voice intelligence stack could have other tools, too.

Mihup.ai claims that its tool “ensures that conversations get processed” only on-device, eliminating the need for the data to be transmitted to the cloud servers for processing. It utilises the native AI-backed Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technology, which converts spoken words to text, and a Small Language Model (SLM). The on-device voice intelligence stack has been optimised for more than 12 regional languages of India, along with code-mixed speech, the company said.

Mihup.ai claims that the on-device solution is 80 percent more cost-efficient than “GPU-heavy cloud AI” tools. It is also capable of real-time violation detection and coaching during calls. The Indian tech firm's Voice AI is designed to cater to the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, which involves numerous conversations between customers, potential customers, sales representatives, and customer care executives.

In an October 2025 blog post, the company claimed that Mihup.ai's Voice AI “improves” customer service in the BFSI sector. The company pointed out that its product is capable of detecting urgency. When it does so, the Voice AI tool sends customers directly to a representative, instead of making them go through additional IVR menus.

On top of this, Voice AI is claimed to be capable of retrieving account-specific customer data to offer personalised responses and assistance. It can also understand the context of the conversation and provide responses based on the same, instead of reciting generic answers.

Mihup.ai says that its Voice AI tool is also capable of identifying a customer's emotions through their speech. In case it recognises that the user is in distress, it would redirect the call to a human representative, while trying to provide resolutions to relatively less complex queries on its own.