AI Impact Summit: Sarvam Kaze Smart Glasses Showcased, Will Launch in India in May

Sarvam AI co-founder Pratyush Kumar says the company's first wearable, Sarvam Kaze, is an “AI first” device.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2026 19:32 IST
Photo Credit: X/ Pratyush Kumar (@pratykumar)

Sarvam Kaze is equipped with microphones and speakers for voice controls

Highlights
  • Sarvam Kaze could feature two cameras
  • Sarvam Kaze was shown in a black shade
  • Sarvam AI has yet to confirm the exact launch date
Sarvam AI on Monday showcased its first pair of smart glasses at the AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. On the first day of the expo, the Indian tech firm announced that it is foraying into manufacturing hardware, starting with Sarvam Kaze, its upcoming pair of AI smart glasses. The AI expo was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16. The event hosts various AI firms, industry leaders, technocrats, and experts from across the world.

Sarvam Kaze AI Smart Glasses Offer Real-Time Responses

In a post on X, Sarvam AI co-founder Pratyush Kumar announced that the Indian AI firm is expanding its product portfolio beyond offering AI tools. Showcased on February 16, at India's AI Impact Summit 2026, the company has revealed that its first product will be Sarvam Kaze AI smart glasses. The company calls it an “AI First” device. Sarvam's first AI wearables are confirmed to be launched in India in May. Sarvam AI has yet to reveal the exact launch date.

While the launch is still a few months away, the design and some features of Sarvam Kaze have already been teased by the Indian tech firm. The AI smart glasses appear in a black colourway. It is shown to be equipped with two cameras, which could be used for recording videos, taking images, or asking questions to an AI assistant. Moreover, one of the cutouts on the front could be the LED recording indicator.

The upcoming Sarvam Kaze AI glasses will feature microphones, which will allow users to ask queries, and a speaker setup. Kumar said that Sarvam Kaze “listens, understands, responds, and captures” what the user sees. On top of this, wearers will be able to build “custom experiences” for the upcoming wearable with Sarvam's AI platform.

The company executive said that Sarvam Kaze AI smart glasses have been built and designed in India. Kumar added that the first person to try the upcoming device was PM Modi, who was present at the AI Impact Summit 2026 to inaugurate the AI expo.

Comments

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories.
