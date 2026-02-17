Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition was launched in China in December 2025, along with the flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The handset is offered in the country in two colour options and two storage configurations. The phone ships with the same hardware specifications and features as the non-Leica Edition Ultra model. Recently, a report highlighted that the phone will be launched later this month, nearly a week before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, alongside the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17. Ahead of its global debut, the global variant of the handset has reportedly been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing its key specifications.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Listed on Geekbench With Model Number 25128PNA1G

According to an Xpertpick report, the purported global variant of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the 25128PNA1G model number. The listing reveals various details about the upcoming handset, including its chipset, RAM, OS, and performance.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition has reportedly been listed with a Qualcomm ARMv8 chipset, which is shown to feature six efficiency cores clocked at 3.63GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.61GHz. This is said to be Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The SoC also powers the Chinese counterpart of the phone.

It was also spotted with 16GB of RAM and Android 16, which might be Xiaomi's HyperOS 3. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition reportedly managed to score 1,973 points in the single precision test, 3,322 points in the half precision test, and 4,754 points in the Quantised test. However, the listing does not reveal any other details about the upcoming model.

This comes soon after a report claimed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 will be launched in select global markets on February 28, nearly a week ahead of the MWC 2026. The launch is rumoured to also witness the debut of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition.

As previously mentioned, the smartphone maker launched the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition in China in December 2025 at a starting price of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,02,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in Black and Off-White colourways.

To recap, the phone sports a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,060 nits peak brightness, and Dragon Crystal Glass 3 protection. It carries a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It also packs a 6,800mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.