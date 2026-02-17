Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Sony Reportedly Develops New Tech That Can Trace Original Music in AI Songs

Sony Reportedly Develops New Tech That Can Trace Original Music in AI Songs

Sony has developed a system that detects original songs used in AI-generated music and estimates their contribution.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 February 2026 19:07 IST
Sony Reportedly Develops New Tech That Can Trace Original Music in AI Songs

Photo Credit: Pexels/John Tekeridis

The technology was reportedly developed by Sony AI, a part of Sony Group

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sony’s tool can also detect when multiple original music is used
  • The system can analyse training data if AI developers cooperate
  • Sony reportedly wants to create a royalty system for rightsholders
Advertisement

Sony Group has reportedly developed a new technology that can identify original music used in artificial intelligence (AI)-generated songs. The system is designed to detect copyrighted material embedded in AI-created tracks and help rights holders determine whether their work has been used without permission. Several ongoing lawsuits against AI music startups and a lack of transparency about the data used in the underlying models have raised concerns about the ethical output of AI-generated songs, and Sony reportedly wants to address this with its music detection technology.

Sony Group Reportedly Develops Music Detection Tech

According to a Nikkei Asia report, Sony Group has developed a new technology that can spot and identify the original music that inspired an AI-generated song. Since generative AI models require a large volume of data to train on, music generation models can only be trained on songs and samples of music.

Sony's new tool reportedly finds the underlying original music that became the basis of the final output. Not only that, it is said to be able to detect multiple original songs in a track without any issues. Additionally, it can reportedly also mention what percentage of the music is used to generate an AI song. The report did not mention any technical details or the underlying workings of the technology.

The technology operates in two ways. When AI developers cooperate, Sony's system can connect directly to their base models and analyse training data to determine which copyrighted works were used. If developers do not cooperate, the system compares AI-generated output with existing music catalogues to estimate the sources.

Sony AI, the research and development arm of Sony Group, led the development. A related academic paper detailing the approach has reportedly been accepted at an international conference, suggesting the work has undergone peer review. The company reportedly wants the technology to be integrated into AI models by developers or used by content owners during license negotiations.

While no specific timeline for commercial rollout has been shared, Sony reportedly sees it as a tool to create fairer systems for distributing revenue from AI music back to original songwriters.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, AI, AI music, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Visits Geekbench Ahead of Global Launch: Expected Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Sony Reportedly Develops New Tech That Can Trace Original Music in AI Songs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60 Lite 4G (2026) Debuts With Updated Snapdragon Chipset
  2. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces March 5 Event
  3. AI Impact Summit: Here's a Look at Sarvam's First AI Smart Glasses
  4. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series Teaser Shows Off This Upcoming Privacy Feature
  5. Researchers Reveal Our Cosmos Has an Expiry Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Launch With This Selfie Camera Upgrade
  7. Realme P4 Power Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X300 FE Tipped to Launch in Two RAM and Storage Configurations: Expected Features, Colourways and More
  2. AI Impact Summit: Sarvam Kaze Smart Glasses Showcased, Will Launch in India in May
  3. Vivo V70 FE Design Seen in Leaked Promo Image; Tipster Leaks RAM and Storage Configurations
  4. Sony Reportedly Develops New Tech That Can Trace Original Music in AI Songs
  5. Assassin's Creed Shadows Gets Manual Jump Feature With Title Update 1.1.8
  6. Eternity Now Available for Streaming on Apple TV+: Where to Watch Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller’s Afterlife Rom-Com?
  7. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Visits Geekbench Ahead of Global Launch: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  9. Hackers Send Physical Phishing Letters Impersonating Trezor and Ledger to Trick Users
  10. Paathirathri OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir Starrer Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »