Vivo's upcoming X300 FE has surfaced in a fresh leak that sheds more light on its expected market variants ahead of launch. The latest update focuses on the handset's possible storage configurations and launch colour options. Earlier reports have already hinted at its chipset, charging support, and connectivity features, but this leak adds new details. The Vivo X200 FE successor is also expected to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S50 Pro Mini and could debut in India later this year.

Vivo X300 FE Colour Options, Specifications (Expected)

Tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) has claimed in an X post that the Vivo X300 FE could be offered in two configurations. The base variant may have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The handset may also be launched in a 12GB+512GB storage variant. The handset is tipped to launch in black and blue colour options, although more colourways could be introduced by the company.

The Vivo X300 FE, with the model number V2537, recently appeared on Geekbench. The listing shows a single core score of 2,701 and a multi core score of 8,180. It suggests the handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM, and run on Android 16.

The TÜV Rheinland listing of the Vivo X300 FE suggested it will support 90W wired fast charging. The IMDA listing of the handset has confirmed its 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity.

The Vivo X300 FE is expected to be a rebranded version of China's Vivo S50 Pro Mini, launched in December 2025. The upcoming handset is tipped to launch in India at around Rs. 60,000.

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini, running on Android 16-based OriginOS 6, features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The phone has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel front camera. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

