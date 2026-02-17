Technology News
Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces March 5 Event; Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Expected

The UK-based company may launch two new smartphones, part of the purported Nothing Phone 4 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 February 2026 12:09 IST
The Nothing Phone 4a series is expected to arrive as the successor to the 3a Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • The teaser follows Apple’s special event on March 4
  • Nothing mocked Apple’s invite with a graffiti overlay
  • The brand is rumoured to unveil the Nothing Phone 4a series
Nothing announced a launch event on Tuesday, which will take place in early March. The announcement comes after Apple set forth a ‘special experience' for March 4, where it could debut the iPhone 17e and a range of MacBook models. While the UK-based brand has yet to reveal specifics, the rumour mill suggests that it may launch two new smartphones, part of the purported Nothing Phone 4 series, along with a pair of headphones.

Nothing March Event

Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced in a post on X that the company will host a launch event on March 5. It will be held the day after the “Special Apple experience” that is set to take place in London, New York, and Shanghai. The Nothing launch, however, was announced via a cheeky invite.

Apple's invite, featuring a minimalist aesthetic, was effectively vandalised with a punk-rock, spray-painted overlay. Pei used a vibrant, dripping pink "graffiti" font to slap the Nothing brand name across the top and change the date to 5 March.

Expected Announcements

While the company has yet to announce any details, it recently began teasing the launch of the Nothing Phone 4a series, and we might see these phones debut at the event. The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro models, both featuring UFS 3.1 onboard storage and slightly larger batteries than their predecessors.

The phones could be powered by Snapdragon chipsets, while launching at a higher price than the Phone 3a series. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro was also recently spotted on Geekbench, with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It reportedly managed to score 707 points in the single precision test, 1,077 points in the half precision test, and 1,265 points in the quantised test.

Both the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro are expected to be available for purchase in 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations. While the standard model might arrive in Black and White shades, the Pro variant could be offered in Black and Silver colourways.

Apart from its purported smartphones, the UK-based sub-brand is reportedly also preparing to launch a new pair of over-ear headphones, dubbed as the Nothing Headphone (a). This move is said to be part of the company's plans to launch more over-ear headphones in 2026, following the strong performance of the Nothing Headphone 1.

With less than three weeks remaining for the event, we can expect more details to surface closer to the launch.

Further reading: Nothing, Carl Pei, Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Reportedly Expands Gemini Split-Screen Feature to Non-Foldable Smartphones
Lava Bold N2 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

