Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Down? Over 3 Lakh Users Report Outage Across the Globe on App, TV

YouTube Down? Over 3 Lakh Users Report Outage Across the Globe on App, TV

YouTube said that an ongoing issue is impacting YouTube recommendations, search and uploads.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 February 2026 08:15 IST
YouTube Down? Over 3 Lakh Users Report Outage Across the Globe on App, TV

Photo Credit: Reuters

Downdetector registered more than 3 lakh user complaints

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Advertisement

YouTube suffered an outage in India and globally during the early hours of Wednesday. According to complaints on social media, the Google-owned video streaming platform left users unable to access it or its features on both mobile and web platforms. Over three lakh user reports were logged on a website that detects and monitors downtime activity, while YouTube itself has also issued a statement regarding the outage.

Update (8:42 am IST): YouTube said the issue has been resolved across the platform. "Thanks for all the reports and for bearing with us while we sorted it out," the company wrote in a post on X.

YouTube Down

On the downtime-tracking website Downdetector, users registered about 3.5 lakh reports of being unable to access the video streaming and sharing platform. The problems escalated around 6:34 am IST when the complaints spiked to 3,55,470. When using the app, they encountered a “Something went wrong" message.

youtube outage downdetector youtube down

As per Downdetector, 56 percent of the total complaints were reported for the YouTube app. About 17 per cent of users experienced website problems, and 16 per cent encountered login issues. Gadgets 360 staff members, however, did not encounter any issues accessing the YouTube app or website.

Shortly after reports of the outage surfaced, YouTube issued a statement, saying, "We're aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. Our teams are aware, and we'll provide updates as soon as we have them."

Subsequently, the platform announced that an issue with its recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across the YouTube homepage, app, YouTube Music, and YouTube Kids. While the company restored access to the homepage, it is still working on a full fix. Apart from this, YouTube also acknowledged a small number of reports that claimed several users were unable to login to YouTube TV.

 "This is related to the broader issue across YouTube, and we're also working on a fix here", the company added.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube App, YouTube down, downdetector, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo X300 FE Tipped to Launch in Two RAM and Storage Configurations: Expected Features, Colourways and More

Related Stories

YouTube Down? Over 3 Lakh Users Report Outage Across the Globe on App, TV
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Said to Be Exploring AI-Centric Wearables Beyond iPhone
  2. Mihup.ai Partners Qualcomm to Build an AI Voice Tool for the BFSI Sector
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Launch With This Selfie Camera Upgrade
  4. Vivo X300 FE Storage Variants and Colourways Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Realme P4 Power Review
  6. This Startup Wants to Build the World's First AI City in Bengaluru
  7. Huawei Band 11 Pro Launch Timeline, Price, Colours and Key Features Leaked
  8. Apple Music Could Soon Let You Generate Playlists Using Apple Intelligence
  9. AI Impact Summit: Here's a Look at Sarvam's First AI Smart Glasses
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Tells Global Tech Platforms to Follow Constitution After Tougher Content Rules
  2. India AI Impact Summit: Qualcomm, Mihup.ai to Build On-Device Voice AI Tool for BFSI Sector
  3. Apple Reportedly Exploring AI-Centric Wearables Beyond iPhone; Smart Glasses, AI Pendant in Development
  4. YouTube Down? Over 3 Lakh Users Report Outage Across the Globe on App, TV
  5. Vivo X300 FE Tipped to Launch in Two RAM and Storage Configurations: Expected Features, Colourways and More
  6. AI Impact Summit: Sarvam Kaze Smart Glasses Showcased, Will Launch in India in May
  7. Vivo V70 FE Design Seen in Leaked Promo Image; Tipster Leaks RAM and Storage Configurations
  8. Sony Reportedly Develops New Tech That Can Trace Original Music in AI Songs
  9. Assassin's Creed Shadows Gets Manual Jump Feature With Title Update 1.1.8
  10. Eternity Now Available for Streaming on Apple TV+: Where to Watch Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller’s Afterlife Rom-Com?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »