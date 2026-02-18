YouTube suffered an outage in India and globally during the early hours of Wednesday. According to complaints on social media, the Google-owned video streaming platform left users unable to access it or its features on both mobile and web platforms. Over three lakh user reports were logged on a website that detects and monitors downtime activity, while YouTube itself has also issued a statement regarding the outage.

Update (8:42 am IST): YouTube said the issue has been resolved across the platform. "Thanks for all the reports and for bearing with us while we sorted it out," the company wrote in a post on X.

YouTube Down

On the downtime-tracking website Downdetector, users registered about 3.5 lakh reports of being unable to access the video streaming and sharing platform. The problems escalated around 6:34 am IST when the complaints spiked to 3,55,470. When using the app, they encountered a “Something went wrong" message.

As per Downdetector, 56 percent of the total complaints were reported for the YouTube app. About 17 per cent of users experienced website problems, and 16 per cent encountered login issues. Gadgets 360 staff members, however, did not encounter any issues accessing the YouTube app or website.

Shortly after reports of the outage surfaced, YouTube issued a statement, saying, "We're aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. Our teams are aware, and we'll provide updates as soon as we have them."

If you're having trouble accessing YouTube right now, you're not alone — our teams are looking into this and will follow up here with updates: https://t.co/7iTU5S9AgT — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 18, 2026

Subsequently, the platform announced that an issue with its recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across the YouTube homepage, app, YouTube Music, and YouTube Kids. While the company restored access to the homepage, it is still working on a full fix. Apart from this, YouTube also acknowledged a small number of reports that claimed several users were unable to login to YouTube TV.

"This is related to the broader issue across YouTube, and we're also working on a fix here", the company added.