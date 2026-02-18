Google has announced the dates for its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026, which will take place in May. The Mountain View-based tech giant revealed the dates after visitors solved an online I/O puzzle, with the “save the date” page featuring Gemini-powered minigames. The company confirmed the schedule on Tuesday and said the event will showcase new updates across its products and platforms. Google is expected to share fresh developments in areas such as artificial intelligence, software, and upcoming tools for developers.

Google I/O 2026 Scheduled for May, Major AI Announcements Expected

The Google I/O 2026 event will take place on May 19 and May 20. Google followed its usual tradition by confirming the conference dates after visitors solved an online puzzle on the I/O website. The “save the date” page also includes several minigames created with support from the Gemini AI model.

The “save the date” experience includes several Gemini-powered minigames. Hole in One is a mini-golf challenge with a helpful AI caddy. Nonogram offers logic puzzles with endless new boards. Word Wheel uses Gemini 3 to automatically design balanced word levels.

Users can also try out the microphone-controlled Super Sonicbot, where noise affects the Android Bot's altitude. Stretchy Cat uses Gemini 3 to create replayable stages by adjusting difficulty and game mechanics.

Google I/O 2026 is expected to put artificial intelligence at the centre of its announcements. The tech giant has been steadily integrating Gemini into more of its services, while adding AI features across Search, Chrome, Workspace, and Pixel devices. At last year's event, the company introduced key updates such as a broader expansion of AI Mode in Search and the debut of Flow, its AI-powered filmmaking app.

The event will possibly be livestreamed, allowing global audiences to watch key sessions for free. The company has not yet confirmed the in-person venue, but the conference is expected to return to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, as in recent years. Developer registration for the event is now open.