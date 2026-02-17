Vivo V70 FE is likely to be launched soon. There's still no word from Vivo about an official launch date, but an alleged promotional image of the smartphone has surfaced online showing its design. The possible RAM and storage configurations of the phone have also been suggested. The render shows the Vivo V70 FE in two colour options with a dual rear camera unit. The Vivo V70 FE could offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Vivo V70 FE is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Vivo V70 FE Design, Specifications (Expected)

Writing for Passionategeekz, blogger Paras Guglani has published what appears to be a promo image for the Vivo V70 FE, revealing its possible design. The Vivo handset is seen in blue and light silver colour options with a dual rear camera unit. The camera sensors are arranged inside ring-like modules alongside a ring-shaped flash. The sensors are placed vertically, and the module slightly protrudes from the panel.

The Vivo V70 FE appears to have rounded edges. The buttons are located on the left edge, while the Vivo logo is placed on the back. The promo image has '200 MP' text, indicating that it will come with a 200-megapixel rear camera unit.

Further, the report states that the Vivo V70 FE will be launched in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.

A previous leak mentioned that the Vivo V70 FE will feature a 7,000mAh battery with 55W wired fast charging support. It is said to come with IP68 rated build. The handset has recently received the UAE's TDRA certification with model number V2550. It emerged on the BIS and Geekbench websites with the same model number.

The Geekbench listing showed the Vivo V70 FE with a 2,507 OpenCL score, Android 16 operating system and 8GB RAM. It is believed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.