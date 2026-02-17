Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V70 FE Design Seen in Leaked Promo Image; Tipster Leaks RAM and Storage Configurations

Vivo V70 FE Design Seen in Leaked Promo Image; Tipster Leaks RAM and Storage Configurations

Vivo V70 FE is said to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2026 19:21 IST
Vivo V70 FE Design Seen in Leaked Promo Image; Tipster Leaks RAM and Storage Configurations

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V70 series will succeed the Vivo V60 (pictured) lineup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Vivo V70 FE could come in two colour options
  • Vivo V70 FE appears to have rounded edges
  • It is tipped to come with 7,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Vivo V70 FE is likely to be launched soon. There's still no word from Vivo about an official launch date, but an alleged promotional image of the smartphone has surfaced online showing its design. The possible RAM and storage configurations of the phone have also been suggested. The render shows the Vivo V70 FE in two colour options with a dual rear camera unit. The Vivo V70 FE could offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Vivo V70 FE is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Vivo V70 FE Design, Specifications (Expected)

Writing for Passionategeekz, blogger Paras Guglani has published what appears to be a promo image for the Vivo V70 FE, revealing its possible design. The Vivo handset is seen in blue and light silver colour options with a dual rear camera unit. The camera sensors are arranged inside ring-like modules alongside a ring-shaped flash. The sensors are placed vertically, and the module slightly protrudes from the panel.

The Vivo V70 FE appears to have rounded edges. The buttons are located on the left edge, while the Vivo logo is placed on the back. The promo image has '200 MP' text, indicating that it will come with a 200-megapixel rear camera unit.

Further, the report states that the Vivo V70 FE will be launched in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.

A previous leak mentioned that the Vivo V70 FE will feature a 7,000mAh battery with 55W wired fast charging support. It is said to come with IP68 rated build. The handset has recently received the UAE's TDRA certification with model number V2550. It emerged on the BIS and Geekbench websites with the same model number.

The Geekbench listing showed the Vivo V70 FE with a 2,507 OpenCL score, Android 16 operating system and 8GB RAM. It is believed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V70 FE, Vivo V70 FE Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony Reportedly Develops New Tech That Can Trace Original Music in AI Songs

Related Stories

Vivo V70 FE Design Seen in Leaked Promo Image; Tipster Leaks RAM and Storage Configurations
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces March 5 Event
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Launch With This Selfie Camera Upgrade
  3. Apple Music Could Soon Let You Generate Playlists Using Apple Intelligence
  4. Realme P4 Power Review
  5. Vivo V60 Lite 4G (2026) Debuts With Updated Snapdragon Chipset
  6. AI Impact Summit: Here's a Look at Sarvam's First AI Smart Glasses
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X300 FE Tipped to Launch in Two RAM and Storage Configurations: Expected Features, Colourways and More
  2. AI Impact Summit: Sarvam Kaze Smart Glasses Showcased, Will Launch in India in May
  3. Vivo V70 FE Design Seen in Leaked Promo Image; Tipster Leaks RAM and Storage Configurations
  4. Sony Reportedly Develops New Tech That Can Trace Original Music in AI Songs
  5. Assassin's Creed Shadows Gets Manual Jump Feature With Title Update 1.1.8
  6. Eternity Now Available for Streaming on Apple TV+: Where to Watch Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller’s Afterlife Rom-Com?
  7. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Visits Geekbench Ahead of Global Launch: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  9. Hackers Send Physical Phishing Letters Impersonating Trezor and Ledger to Trick Users
  10. Paathirathri OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir Starrer Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »