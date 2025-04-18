Realme Buds Air 7 Pro will be unveiled in China alongside the Realme GT 7. The company has also revealed the design and key features of the upcoming TWS earphones. The earphones are expected to join the Realme Buds Air 7, which were introduced in the country in February. The Buds Air 7 were launched in India in March. The Buds Air 7 Pro will likely offer an improved sound experience over the existing option. The India launch of the Buds Air 7 Pro has yet to be confirmed.

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Launch, Design, Features

The Realme Buds Air 7 Pro will launch in China on April 23 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST), the company announced in a Weibo post. The company is set to unveil the Realme GT 7 handset on the same day.

A poster accompanying the announcement shows the design of the Realme Buds Air 7 Pro. The earphones and the case appear to be similar to the design of the standard Realme Buds Air 7. The TWS earphones with an in-ear design and rounded stems are placed within a square case. The Buds Air 7 Pro's case is teased to get opaque lids. They are shown in green, grey, red and white shades.

In the teaser, the company confirmed that the Realme Buds Air 7 Pro will come with dual dynamic drivers, which are claimed to offer a high-resolution and improved audio experience. The earphones will offer up to 53dB "deep sea" active noise cancellation (ANC). They are claimed to offer up to 48 hours of total battery life with the charging case.

Notably, the Realme Buds Air 7 comes with 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic drivers, up to 52dB ANC, and support for LHDC 5.0, SBC and AAC audio codecs. The earphones can last for up to 13 hours on a single charge, and with the case, they can offer up to 52 hours of total playback time. They launched in China at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,600).