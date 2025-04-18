Technology News
Realme Buds Air 7 Pro to Launch Alongside Realme GT 7 on April 23; Design, Key Features Revealed

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro are claimed to offer up to 48 hours of total battery life.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2025 11:49 IST
Realme Buds Air 7 Pro to Launch Alongside Realme GT 7 on April 23; Design, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro will come in green, grey, red, and white shades

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 7 Pro will come with dual dynamic drivers
  • The charging case of the earphones will have opaque lids
  • The Realme Buds Air 7 Pro will support up to 53dB ANC
Realme Buds Air 7 Pro will be unveiled in China alongside the Realme GT 7. The company has also revealed the design and key features of the upcoming TWS earphones. The earphones are expected to join the Realme Buds Air 7, which were introduced in the country in February. The Buds Air 7 were launched in India in March. The Buds Air 7 Pro will likely offer an improved sound experience over the existing option. The India launch of the Buds Air 7 Pro has yet to be confirmed.

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Launch, Design, Features

The Realme Buds Air 7 Pro will launch in China on April 23 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST), the company announced in a Weibo post. The company is set to unveil the Realme GT 7 handset on the same day. 

A poster accompanying the announcement shows the design of the Realme Buds Air 7 Pro. The earphones and the case appear to be similar to the design of the standard Realme Buds Air 7. The TWS earphones with an in-ear design and rounded stems are placed within a square case. The Buds Air 7 Pro's case is teased to get opaque lids. They are shown in green, grey, red and white shades. 

In the teaser, the company confirmed that the Realme Buds Air 7 Pro will come with dual dynamic drivers, which are claimed to offer a high-resolution and improved audio experience. The earphones will offer up to 53dB "deep sea" active noise cancellation (ANC). They are claimed to offer up to 48 hours of total battery life with the charging case.

Notably, the Realme Buds Air 7 comes with 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic drivers, up to 52dB ANC, and support for LHDC 5.0, SBC and AAC audio codecs. The earphones can last for up to 13 hours on a single charge, and with the case, they can offer up to 52 hours of total playback time. They launched in China at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,600).

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

