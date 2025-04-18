OnePlus Pad Pro was launched in June last year with a 12.1-inch 3K resolution display. Now, the brand appears to be working on the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, and its launch could be around the corner. Ahead of an official announcement, the tablet has been spotted on Geekbench along with some of its key specifications. The upcoming OnePlus tablet is listed with an octa-core Snapdragon processor coupled with 16GB of RAM.

Spotted by Xpertpick, an unannounced OnePlus tablet has surfaced on Geekbench with model number OPD240. It is said to be the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro and is believed to go official later this year.

The purported OnePlus Pad 2 Pro reportedly scored 3,091 points in single-core testing and 9,638 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench. As per the listing, it runs Android 15 and is powered by an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture comprising six cores operating at 3.53GHz and two cores capped at 4.32GHz. These frequencies suggest that it is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is listed to have 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is tipped to come with a 13.2-inch LCD screen with 3.4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness level, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is said to feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is likely to pack a 10,000mAh battery with support for either 67W or 80W wired fast charging.

OnePlus Pad Pro Price, Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Pro was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It runs on Android 14 and features a 12.1-inch 3K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It carries a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.