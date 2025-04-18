Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro allegedly bears the model number OPD240 on Geekbench.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2025 18:54 IST
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will debut as a successor to last year's OnePlus Pad Pro

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 2 Pro could pack 16GB RAM
  • The tablet scored 3,091 points in Geekbench's single-core test
  • OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is tipped to come with a 13.2-inch LCD screen
Advertisement

OnePlus Pad Pro was launched in June last year with a 12.1-inch 3K resolution display. Now, the brand appears to be working on the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, and its launch could be around the corner. Ahead of an official announcement, the tablet has been spotted on Geekbench along with some of its key specifications. The upcoming OnePlus tablet is listed with an octa-core Snapdragon processor coupled with 16GB of RAM.

Spotted by Xpertpick, an unannounced OnePlus tablet has surfaced on Geekbench with model number OPD240. It is said to be the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro and is believed to go official later this year.

The purported OnePlus Pad 2 Pro reportedly scored 3,091 points in single-core testing and 9,638 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench. As per the listing, it runs Android 15 and is powered by an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture comprising six cores operating at 3.53GHz and two cores capped at 4.32GHz. These frequencies suggest that it is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is listed to have 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is tipped to come with a 13.2-inch LCD screen with 3.4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness level, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is said to feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is likely to pack a 10,000mAh battery with support for either 67W or 80W wired fast charging.

OnePlus Pad Pro Price, Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Pro was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It runs on Android 14 and features a 12.1-inch 3K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It carries a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo A5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of April 24 Launch

Related Stories

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Rear Camera Details Revealed in New Teasers
  2. Asus Refreshes TUF Gaming A14 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU
  3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Price in India Announced
  4. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Arrive on This Date in India
  5. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of April 24 Launch
  6. Indian Telecom Operators Said to Hike Tariffs by the End of the Year
  7. JWST Might Have Revealed New Signs of Alien Life on Nearby Exoplanet
  8. Oppo K12s 5G Launch Date, Design, Colours and Key Features Confirmed
  9. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  10. iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to This 'Significant' Cost Increase
#Latest Stories
  1. Atomfall's Game Pass Launch a 'Huge Success', Rebellion CEO Says
  2. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  3. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of April 24 Launch
  4. OpenAI Unveils Codex CLI, an Open-Source Agentic Coding Assistant That Can Operate Locally
  5. Google to Appeal Against Part of US Court's Decision in Monopoly Case
  6. Lenovo Legion Y700 4th Gen Tablet Officially Teased; Confirmed to Launch in May
  7. NASA Hubble Space Telescope Helps Confirm the First Solitary Black Hole
  8. CMF Phone 2 Pro Rear Camera Unit Teased; Confirmed to Get a Telephoto Sensor
  9. Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by December 2025 As Part of Tariff Repair Efforts: Report
  10. OpenAI Introduces Flex Processing in API to Help Developers Cut AI Usage Costs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »