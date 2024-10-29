Technology News
English Edition
  Mysterious AI Image Generator 'Red Panda' Emerges on Top of Benchmark Leaderboard

Mysterious AI Image Generator ‘Red Panda’ Emerges on Top of Benchmark Leaderboard

Red Panda AI model has ranked on top of Artificial Analysis’ text-to-image leaderboard.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 October 2024 18:28 IST
Mysterious AI Image Generator ‘Red Panda’ Emerges on Top of Benchmark Leaderboard

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kenny Eliason

Red Panda is ahead of models such as Replicate, Midjourney, and Stability.ai

Highlights
  • Interestingly, nobody can find any information about Red Panda
  • Ranking on Artificial Analysis is decided based on crowdsourcing
  • Red Panda is currently 40 points ahead of other AI models
A mysterious artificial intelligence (AI) model is currently ranking on top of a benchmarking platform's leaderboard, but nobody can find any information about it. The mysterious model in question is dubbed Red Panda and it has ranked at the top position on the Artificial Analysis benchmark's text-to-image generation leaderboard. The AI model has outranked major AI image-generating platforms such as Replicate, Midjourney, and Stability.ai. Notably, the ranking on the benchmarking platform is decided using crowdsourced inputs, raising questions about Red Panda's mystery.

Mysterious AI Model Ranks on Top of Benchmark Leaderboard

The mention of the Red Panda AI model was first spotted in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post, which highlighted that the mysterious AI model was seen in the first position of the text-to-image leaderboard.

Artificial Analysis uses the Elo system for ranking, which is also used to rank chess players based on their skill level. The process is simple and the platform lets the users decide which models deserve to rank higher compared to the others. It selects two models on a random basis and adds a unique prompt. Based on the image generated, the benchmarking website then lets the users pick which image is a better depiction of the prompt.

The method then continues with random models pitted against each other continuously till enough sample size is collected to rank the AI models. Usually, this is a robust method of ranking AI models since a large proportion of the users on the platform are AI enthusiasts and they understand the nuances of what makes an image generator good.

However, the Red Panda being at the first rank raises several questions about the ranking system. This is because there is no information about the developers or the company behind the AI model, no details about the architecture or the foundational model, or if it will be launched anytime soon.

Red Panda has an Elo score of 1,181 and a median generation time of seven seconds on the leaderboard. It outranks AI models such as Replicate, Ideogram, Midjourney, Stability.ai, Playground AI, DALLE 3, and Amazon Bedrock.

Red Panda, AI Image generator, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel Watch 5 to Get First Custom Tensor Smartwatch Chip in 2026: Report
Mysterious AI Image Generator ‘Red Panda’ Emerges on Top of Benchmark Leaderboard
