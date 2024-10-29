A mysterious artificial intelligence (AI) model is currently ranking on top of a benchmarking platform's leaderboard, but nobody can find any information about it. The mysterious model in question is dubbed Red Panda and it has ranked at the top position on the Artificial Analysis benchmark's text-to-image generation leaderboard. The AI model has outranked major AI image-generating platforms such as Replicate, Midjourney, and Stability.ai. Notably, the ranking on the benchmarking platform is decided using crowdsourced inputs, raising questions about Red Panda's mystery.

Mysterious AI Model Ranks on Top of Benchmark Leaderboard

The mention of the Red Panda AI model was first spotted in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post, which highlighted that the mysterious AI model was seen in the first position of the text-to-image leaderboard.

Artificial Analysis uses the Elo system for ranking, which is also used to rank chess players based on their skill level. The process is simple and the platform lets the users decide which models deserve to rank higher compared to the others. It selects two models on a random basis and adds a unique prompt. Based on the image generated, the benchmarking website then lets the users pick which image is a better depiction of the prompt.

The method then continues with random models pitted against each other continuously till enough sample size is collected to rank the AI models. Usually, this is a robust method of ranking AI models since a large proportion of the users on the platform are AI enthusiasts and they understand the nuances of what makes an image generator good.

However, the Red Panda being at the first rank raises several questions about the ranking system. This is because there is no information about the developers or the company behind the AI model, no details about the architecture or the foundational model, or if it will be launched anytime soon.

Red Panda has an Elo score of 1,181 and a median generation time of seven seconds on the leaderboard. It outranks AI models such as Replicate, Ideogram, Midjourney, Stability.ai, Playground AI, DALLE 3, and Amazon Bedrock.