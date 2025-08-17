Akkenam Now Available on AhaTamil: Know Everything About This Action-Packed Tamil Thriller

Akkenam is an action-packed thriller written and directed by Uday K and produced by Arun Pandian, under the A & P banner. The movie covers the story of a brave cab driver and a released convict who unite as they fight a greater evil, which is more likely to threaten lives. The movie hit the theatres on the July 04, 2025. A tale of fate, an unexpected union, and something that should have been the case of an encounter turns into a fight for redemption and survival.

When and Where to Watch Akkenam?

Akkenam, the Tamil film, is now streaming on AhaTamil.

Cast and Crew of Akkenam

Directed and written by Uday K, along with Sarvana Kumar and produced by Arun Pandian under his A & P banners. The movie stars Keerthi Pandian, Arun Pandian, Ramesh Thilak, Aditya Shivpink, Adithya Menon, G.M. Sundar, Praveen Raja, and Seetha.

The Storyline

Akkenam is an action thriller, and the film covers the story of an honest driver and a recently released convict. The two cross paths under very unusual circumstances. Bound by fate and a sense of justice, they unite to form an unexpected alliance to take down the threat that endangers countless innocent lives. As the journey unfolds, both men and must confront their pasts and push beyond the limits to stop a force far beyond their limits to stop a force more than they could have ever imagined. Something that starts as a chance of encounters turns into a fight for redemption and survival.

Reception

Akkenam, an action-packed thriller, covers the story of a brave cab driver and a recently released convict, who ally as they confront a greater evil that threatens to destroy many lives. The movie is now streaming on Aha Tamil.