Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s IXPE Challenges Theories on Black Hole Corona and Polarised X-Ray Emissions

NASA’s IXPE detects unusual X-ray polarisation in a black hole, hinting at new theories on corona and disc structure.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 August 2025 17:00 IST
NASA’s IXPE Challenges Theories on Black Hole Corona and Polarised X-Ray Emissions

Photo Credit: NASA/Caltech-IPAC/Robert Hurt

NASA’s IXPE challenges existing theories on matter’s fate near black holes

Highlights
  • IXPE offering insights into black hole corona and disc structure
  • High polarization shows edge-on view, brightness patterns mysterious
  • Disc winds, viewing angles influence observed emissions
Advertisement

The use of IXPE (Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer) by NASA's international team of astronomers has brought into question the known theories of the fate of matter around a black hole. The study of incoming X-rays by astronomers, as well as measuring their light's electric field direction, has been made possible through IXPE. The degree of polarisation is an indicator of how single or multiple the vibrations are. Using a black hole's polarisation degree, scientists can estimate where its corona, an area that contains highly ionised and magnetised plasma, is located and how it produces X-rays.

Unraveling the Mystery of Polarized X-Ray Emissions in Black Holes

As per NASA, in X-ray binary systems, there is a super-dense object, such as a black hole, that pulls matter from a neighbouring star. This matter often starts to swirl and flatten into a structure that is recognised as an accretion disc. The accretion disc's inner layer, the corona, can reach temperatures over 1.8 billion degrees Fahrenheit and emits very bright X-rays.

“Usually, a significant degree of polarisation suggests a near-complete edge-on perspective of the corona. For one to receive such a measurement, the corona would need to be entirely shaped and viewed at a precise angle,” noted one of the authors of the paper, Giorgio Matt, a professor at the University of Roma Tre. “The dimming pattern remains unexplained and might provide insight into this class of black holes.” The researchers noted that there has not been a singular accepted explanation for a high degree of polarisation.

Different Theories and Models

In one of the models, astronomers introduced a “wind” that would be composed of material expelled from the accretion disc. In one theory, astronomers suggested the existence of a corona composed of X-rays and other forms of high-energy radiation. This observation may mean that the outer edge of the accretion disk was situated at the same angle as the observer was located on Earth, which probably explains the complicated changes in brightness which were observed.

The dim secondary star of the black hole system and the black hole itself do not permit astronomers to determine the inclination angle of the system straightforwardly. However, the brightness fluctuations noted by IXPE imply the accretion disk's edge was potentially directed toward the observer's position.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, IXPE, Black Hole, X-Ray Polarisation, Accretion Disc, Corona, Space Research, Astronomy, High-Energy Radiation
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor With 500Hz Refresh Rate Launched Alongside New Odyssey G7 Form Factors
How to Use WhatsApp Message Summaries on iOS and Android: A Step-by-Step Guide

Related Stories

NASA’s IXPE Challenges Theories on Black Hole Corona and Polarised X-Ray Emissions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Metro In Dino OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online
  2. Infinix Hot 60i 5G with Dimensity 6400 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s IXPE Challenges Theories on Black Hole Corona and Polarised X-Ray Emissions
  2. ULA’s Vulcan Centaur Launches NTS-3, Advancing Military Satellite Navigation
  3. Ariane 6 Launches Metop-SGA1 Weather Satellite into Polar Orbit
  4. Task OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch mark Ruffalo Starrer Series Online?
  5. Infinix Hot 60i 5G Launched in India with Dimensity 6400 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo G3 5G Announced with Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  9. NASA Explores Industry Collaboration to Boost Swift Observatory’s Orbit and Extend Its Mission
  10. NASA Artemis II Orion Spacecraft Prepares for Historic Crewed Moon Mission with Safety Systems Installed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »