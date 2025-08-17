Technology News
Paranthu Po Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Paranthu Po is a musical comedy by director Ram. The movie follows a story of a father and son bond as they are set on an expected road trip.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 August 2025 10:45 IST
Photo Credit: Jio Hotstar

Paranthu Po is a Ram directorial musical comedy.

Photo Credit: Jio Hotstar

Paranthu Po is a Ram directorial musical comedy.

Highlights
  • A father and son are set on an expected road trip
  • Musical interludes with humour, a blend of heartfelt family storytelling
  • Gokul and Anbu discover a dream, a father-son bond
After receiving widespread acclaim at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and a successful theatrical run, Paranthu Po, a movie by director Ram, is now available for streaming on the popular OTT platform JioHotstar. The film has a light-hearted parenting theme, dreams, urban life, and the bond of a father and son, as well as a blend of music, humour, and emotions. It is set to draw emotional depth and provide a family-friendly way of storytelling without getting heavy, hence the mix of comedy, which is a signature Ram style.

When and Where to watch Parnathu Po?

Paranthu Po is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Cast and Crew of Paranthu Po

Directed, produced, and written by Ram, along with the other producers, V Gunasekaran, V Karupuchaamy, and V Shankar. Santhosh Dhaynidhi's composition with Yuvan Shankar Rajan, the background music of whom elevates the journey's emotional beats. The stellar cast includes Shiva, Grace Anthony, Anjali, Dia, Sreeja Ravi, Mithul Ryan, Balaji Sakthivel, Jess Swejen, Aju Varghese, and Vijay Yesudas.

The Storyline

The movie follows the story of a middle-class father, Gokul, played by Shiva, and his spirited son Anbu, played by Mithul Ryan, whose mischief leads them to take a road trip across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Something that starts as a parental day of discipline later becomes an emotional adventure filled with sunflowers, childhood wonder, musical interludes, and delightful encounters with kind strangers. As Gokul and Anbu spend enough time with each other, learn about the physical and emotional terrain, value each other, and understand the importance of slowing down and the dreams they are chasing.

Reception

Paranthu Po is a story of a stubborn schoolboy and his middle-class father, and how they set out on an unexpected road trip, learning more about each other through the journey. The movie is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

 

Paranthu Po Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
