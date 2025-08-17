Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, Lilo & Stitch is a Sci-Fi movie that is a blend of adventure, drama, and comedy. The movie revolves around a Hawaiian girl named Lilo, who finds this estranged creature and adopts him. However, when she adopts him, she is not aware that he is not a dog but a runaway alien. Soon, she names her Stitch and both begin to bond magically. As she teaches him love and family, the creators of Stitch embark on a quest to find him. The movie is a complete family entertainer.

When and Where to Watch Lilo & Stitch

This Disney movie finally premieres on September 03, 2025, only on JioHotstar. The movie will be available for those with an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch revolves around a lonely girl named Lilo, who adopts a dog from the animal shelter. Stitch, on the other hand, is an alien who was created by Dr. Jumba as Experiment 626, who soon escapes imprisonment and ends up crashing on Earth. As Lilo adopts him, she soon becomes aware of his origin and that he is not a dog. Irrespectively, she begins to bond with him and teaches him about love and togetherness, through a Hawaiian tradition called ohana. As the alien becomes close to them, little do they know that Dr. Jumba is on a quest to find him. What will happen when he finds Stitch?

Cast and Crew of Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha in the lead role as Lilo, and she has been supported by Sydney Agudong, Chris Sanders (voice of Stitch), Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, and more in prominent roles. The movie has been directed by Dean Fleischer Camp. The music composition has been delivered by Dan Romer. The cinematographer of the movie is Nigel Bluck.

Reception of Lilo & Stitch

The movie was theatrically released on May 23rd, 2025, where it received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.8/10.