Technology News
English Edition

Lilo & Stitch OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Get ready to witness the ultimate drama where a lonely girl adopts an alien from an animal shelter.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 August 2025 11:53 IST
Lilo & Stitch OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Jio Hotstar

Lilo & Stitch OTT Release Date: All You Need to Know About Streaming, Plot, Cast & More

Highlights
  • Lilo & Stitch is a Disney Sci-Fi drama movie
  • It follows the story of a lonely girl and an alien
  • Streaming starts from Sept. 3rd, 2025
Advertisement

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, Lilo & Stitch is a Sci-Fi movie that is a blend of adventure, drama, and comedy. The movie revolves around a Hawaiian girl named Lilo, who finds this estranged creature and adopts him. However, when she adopts him, she is not aware that he is not a dog but a runaway alien. Soon, she names her Stitch and both begin to bond magically. As she teaches him love and family, the creators of Stitch embark on a quest to find him. The movie is a complete family entertainer.

When and Where to Watch Lilo & Stitch

This Disney movie finally premieres on September 03, 2025, only on JioHotstar. The movie will be available for those with an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch revolves around a lonely girl named Lilo, who adopts a dog from the animal shelter. Stitch, on the other hand, is an alien who was created by Dr. Jumba as Experiment 626, who soon escapes imprisonment and ends up crashing on Earth. As Lilo adopts him, she soon becomes aware of his origin and that he is not a dog. Irrespectively, she begins to bond with him and teaches him about love and togetherness, through a Hawaiian tradition called ohana. As the alien becomes close to them, little do they know that Dr. Jumba is on a quest to find him. What will happen when he finds Stitch?

Cast and Crew of Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha in the lead role as Lilo, and she has been supported by Sydney Agudong, Chris Sanders (voice of Stitch), Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, and more in prominent roles. The movie has been directed by Dean Fleischer Camp. The music composition has been delivered by Dan Romer. The cinematographer of the movie is Nigel Bluck.

Reception of Lilo & Stitch

The movie was theatrically released on May 23rd, 2025, where it received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.8/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sci-Fi, JioHotstar, Lilo&Stitch
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

Related Stories

Lilo & Stitch OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 60i 5G with Dimensity 6400 SoC Launched in India
  2. 10 Strange 'Dark Voids' Appear Over Remote Island Near Antarctica in Rare Satellite View
#Latest Stories
  1. 10 Strange 'Dark Voids' Appear Over Remote Island Near Antarctica in Rare Satellite View
  2. Lilo & Stitch OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Akkenam Now Available on AhaTamil: Know Everything About This Action-Packed Tamil Thriller
  4. Paranthu Po Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  5. NASA’s IXPE Challenges Theories on Black Hole Corona and Polarised X-Ray Emissions
  6. ULA’s Vulcan Centaur Launches NTS-3, Advancing Military Satellite Navigation
  7. Ariane 6 Launches Metop-SGA1 Weather Satellite into Polar Orbit
  8. Task OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch mark Ruffalo Starrer Series Online?
  9. Infinix Hot 60i 5G Launched in India with Dimensity 6400 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo G3 5G Announced with Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »