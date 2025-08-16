Technology News
English Edition

Ariane 6 Launches Metop-SGA1 Weather Satellite into Polar Orbit

On Aug. 12, 2025, Europe’s Ariane 6 rocket launched Metop-SGA1, a next-gen polar-orbiting weather satellite, from French Guiana. The mission, Ariane 6’s third flight, will enhance climate monitoring and forecasting worldwide.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 August 2025 15:00 IST
Ariane 6 Launches Metop-SGA1 Weather Satellite into Polar Orbit

Photo Credit: Arianespace

Ariane 6 launches Metop-SGA1 weather satellite from French Guiana successfully

Highlights
  • Ariane 6 launches Metop-SGA1 from French Guiana into polar orbit
  • Satellite to improve weather forecasts and climate monitoring globally
  • Third Ariane 6 flight and second commercial mission since debut
Advertisement

Ariane 6, Europe's heavy-lift rocket made it's third successful lift-off from from Kourou, French Guiana on August 12 at 8:37 p.m. EDT. This time, it's payload is Metop-SGA1, an 8,900-pound (4,040-kilogram) weather satellite that will be operated by the international group EUMETSAT (European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites). After liftoff, Ariane 6 placed the payload into a 500-mile-high (800 km) polar orbit roughly 64 minutes later. In its first commercial mission in March 2025, Ariane 6 carried a French spy satellite.

Ariane 6

According to official websites, Ariane 6, the successor to the recently retired Ariane 5, is built by the French company ArianeGroup and operated by its subsidiary Arianespace on behalf of European Space Agency. It is a two stage rocket which has a Vulcain 2.1 engine (an evolved variant of the Ariane 5's Vulcain 2, an evolved variant of the Ariane 5's Vulcain 2) powered first stage, and its upper stage features one Vinci engine, which is new technology.

The rocket made its debut with a test flight in July 2024 and flew again this past March, successfully sending a French spy satellite to Earth orbit on the rocket's first-ever commercial mission.

About the Payload

The Metop-SGA1 (Second Generation A1) satellite is the first of the next generation of European polar-orbiting weather satellites. Metop-SGA1 will host a total of six atmospheric sounding and imaging instrument missions that will provide optical, infrared, and microwave observations essential data for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and a wide range of other services and applications. Amongst its hosts, Metop-SGA1 carries the new Sentinel-5 atmospheric monitoring mission, part of the European Commission's Copernicus programme.

The satellite will take global observation of weather and climate from a polar orbit to a new level, providing high resolution observations of temperature, precipitation, clouds, winds, sea ice, aerosols, pollution, soil moisture, volcanic dust, and a multitude of other parameters.

 



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ariane 6, Metop-SGA1, EUMETSAT, European Space Agency, ESA, ArianeGroup, weather satellite, polar orbit, Copernicus programme, space launch 2025, French Guiana spaceport, climate monitoring, Earth observation
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best OTT Movies and Series to Watch This Independence Day: Saare Jahaan Se Accha, Sarzameen, and More
Vivo X300 Listings on China's Radio Certification Agency Website Hint at Imminent Launch
Ariane 6 Launches Metop-SGA1 Weather Satellite into Polar Orbit
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Metro In Dino OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online
  2. Infinix Hot 60i 5G with Dimensity 6400 SoC Launched in India
  3. Vivo G3 5G with Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Announced
  4. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Ariane 6 Launches Metop-SGA1 Weather Satellite into Polar Orbit
  2. Task OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch mark Ruffalo Starrer Series Online?
  3. Infinix Hot 60i 5G Launched in India with Dimensity 6400 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo G3 5G Announced with Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  7. NASA Explores Industry Collaboration to Boost Swift Observatory’s Orbit and Extend Its Mission
  8. NASA Artemis II Orion Spacecraft Prepares for Historic Crewed Moon Mission with Safety Systems Installed
  9. Astronomers Discover "Cosmic Grapes" Galaxy Packed with Star-Forming Clumps in the Early Universe
  10. Metro In Dino OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: Know Where and When to Watch it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »