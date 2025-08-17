Technology News
10 Strange 'Dark Voids' Appear Over Remote Island Near Antarctica in Rare Satellite View

Rare atmospheric vortices over Heard Island form dark gaps in thick cloud cover.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 August 2025 12:47 IST
10 Strange 'Dark Voids' Appear Over Remote Island Near Antarctica in Rare Satellite View

Photo Credit: NASA/Landsat/Jeff Schmaltz/MODIS

Satellite image reveals 10 swirling ‘dark voids’ over Heard Island’s thick cloud cover

  • Rare von Kármán vortices swirl above Heard Island
  • Mawson Peak shapes patterns by disrupting prevailing airflow
  • Furious Fifties winds curve vortex trails into unusual forms
Now, a stunning new image captures these 10 twisting “dark voids” above 2 miles above the southern Indian Ocean, about 1,500 kilometers north of Antarctica. The event is a consequence of abnormal atmospheric events, creating clearly delineated black holes in cloud formations. With a width of about 13 kilometers the dark spots — signifying areas where winds are prevailing — formed as the presence of Mawson Peak, a 2.7 kilometer high volcano at island´s summit, distorted those in their path into an unusual spiral shape seldom visualised with such intensity and complexity.

Rare 90-Degree Cloud Vortices Twist Over Heard Island in NASA Satellite Image

According to NASA's Earth Observatory, It is the result of von Kármán vortices: spiral clouds that occur in alternating patterns when air flows past an obstacle, dividing the flow into two standout counter-rotating eddies. Previous instances of the traditional vortex trail were formed over Heard Island, but this time the dramatic mid-stream bend — a nearly 90-degree turn — resulted from powerful westerly winds known as the “Furious Fifties”, which gusting at speeds over 80 kilometers per hour are common in the area.

Usually, these vortices are thread-like features observed in surface films near Bear Island and Guadalupe Island in the Norwegian Sea during 2012–2013.But thick cloud was present above Heard Island allowing the focused vortex-cents to penetrate into high cloud tops. Which was leaving jagged holes and not smooth ones.

Mawson Peak is a smaller mountain than many that experience such vortices, which experts say makes the event less common. However, the isle has flashed these kinds of shapes before — as in this relatively straight river of air seen back in November 2015, a long line from that distortion to variations in atmospheric conditions that create these naturally occurring flow patterns.

The new view serves as a dramatic reminder of the complex dance between geography and weather, showing how a lonely mountain such as these volcanoes can leave their mark on the planet's atmosphere in ways that are visible from space.

 

