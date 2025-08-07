Technology News
English Edition
  ChatGPT vs Gemini vs Claude: Best AI Chatbot for Everyday Use Compared

ChatGPT vs Gemini vs Claude: Best AI Chatbot for Everyday Use Compared

ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude have their strong and weak points, and if you’re using these chatbots, you should know them.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 August 2025 06:30 IST
ChatGPT vs Gemini vs Claude: Best AI Chatbot for Everyday Use Compared

Photo Credit: Google, OpenAI, Anthropic

ChatGPT vs Gemini vs Claude: When it comes to email writing, Gemini is superior

Highlights
  • Claude cannot generate images
  • Gemini is best for informal style of email writing
  • ChatGPT shows strong prompt adherence in image generation
ChatGPT vs Gemini vs Claude: Ever since these artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots have been released, they have been regularly compared against each other. Looking at them at the surface level, you might think that there is not a lot separating these AI bots from one another. However, a closer inspection would tell you that each of them thrives in some specific tasks, while struggling in others. So, if you want one of these assistants to write an email for you, which one can you trust the most? How about image generation?

In this article, we compare ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude across key everyday use cases to help you decide which one fits your everyday needs best.

ChatGPT vs Gemini vs Claude: Writing Emails

Email writing is an art. Used mostly in office settings, the perfect email is professional yet warm. It informs, and at the same time, makes the information easy to read and process. It is neither repetitive nor vague, and neither should the tone come across as curt or rude. With so many restrictions, it is essential to strike the right balance.

So, we tested ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude with an email prompt that requires balancing information with sensitivity. If you'd like to test the chatbots, you can also use these prompts to review the results.

Prompt: Write an email to my boss explaining that I need a leave for 10 days (between September 1-10) because I'm getting married. Keep it professional but warm.

ChatGPT: The chatbot's response was professional and neutral, and did not focus on making the tone warm. While it followed the instructions, it did not include information such as preparing a handover for the leave or explaining availability.

Gemini: Google's chatbot managed to convey everything: the right tone, all the necessary information, and readable paragraphs. The email was short but sufficient, and in most cases, acceptable.

claude email Claude email

Email written by Claude

 

Claude: I might have made Gemini the winner if I had not read Claude's response. The chatbot thought of information that I did not even consider, such as briefing teammates on ongoing projects and setting up an out-of-office message. Even when it loses some points for its overly formal tone, its structured output gives it a clear edge.

Winner: Claude. (Gemini's response might work better with an informal manager.)

ChatGPT vs Gemini vs Claude: Summarisation

With only limited time in a day, you cannot spend an hour going through a 40-page report or an analysis. Sometimes, you need an AI assistant that can read the content and explain what's going on in a brief paragraph or with a few bullet points. So, that's exactly what we tested these chatbots on.

Prompt: Summarise this article. (We shared a Word document of one of our feature stories. This one, if you were curious.)

ChatGPT: The OpenAI chatbot summarised the 1,000-word article in about three to four paragraphs. It divided the paragraphs into different themes, making it easier to process while still being able to connect one paragraph to another.

Gemini: It summarised the article in a single paragraph. While it did mention the major talking points, the presentation was too congested and not very readable. It also missed out on/glazed over some important aspects.

Claude: Anthropic's chatbot was the most organised in its presentation, but too lengthy to be considered a summary. It also created multiple subheadings, which were completely unnecessary.

Winner: ChatGPT.

ChatGPT vs Gemini vs Claude: Image Generation

Whether you're creating a presentation for work or making a project for school, a picture is definitely worth a thousand words. So, this is a critical skill that separates an average chatbot from a must-have. So, how did these chatbots perform?

Prompt: A scenic red house by a calm river, surrounded by tall green trees. The house features a sloped roof and large windows, set within a well-maintained front yard. The yard features a colourful flower nursery with blooming flowers in neat rows. A bicycle is lying casually on the driveway in front of the house. The setting is peaceful, with clear blue skies and soft sunlight filtering through the trees. The scene should evoke a calm, countryside charm.

Claude: Regrettably, Claude does not have image generation capabilities, which is a shame, given it's 2025, and even the average open-source chatbots, such as Qwen, can generate images.

gemini chatgpt image Gemini vs ChatGPT images

Gemini vs ChatGPT image generation

 

ChatGPT: Our prompt intentionally included a large number of elements. Oftentimes, chatbots are good at following one or two elements in an image, but not more than that. That is why we were surprised to see that ChatGPT was not only able to deliver on every single instruction but also captured the essence of the picture perfectly.

Gemini: Google's chatbot was also able to adhere to most of the instructions, but not all. However, in its defence, it did generate a more realistic bicycle. However, that was not enough to secure the win.

Winner: ChatGPT. Let us know if you feel differently.

ChatGPT vs Gemini vs Claude: Conclusion

Due to limited testing time, it was not possible to test the chatbots on some other parameters, such as coding, web search, conversations, and productivity. However, based on what we could test and observe, ChatGPT wins the battle of chatbots and is the go-to for summarisation and image generation tasks. However, when it comes to email, Claude does excel.

Comments

Further reading: ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
ChatGPT vs Gemini vs Claude: Best AI Chatbot for Everyday Use Compared
