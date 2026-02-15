Technology News
English Edition
  NASA Eyes March Launch for Artemis II After Hydrogen Tank Confidence Test Hits Equipment Snag

NASA Eyes March Launch for Artemis II After Hydrogen Tank Confidence Test Hits Equipment Snag

NASA confirmed that the replaced seals are stable and functioning as expected under cryogenic and pressure conditions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 February 2026 12:41 IST
NASA Eyes March Launch for Artemis II After Hydrogen Tank Confidence Test Hits Equipment Snag

Photo Credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky

Engineers test SLS hydrogen tank seals during the Artemis II confidence test review process

Highlights
  • NASA reviews Artemis II hydrogen tank test data for safety validation
  • Ground equipment issue reduced liquid hydrogen flow during test
  • Second wet dress rehearsal planned before potential March launch
NASA is pursuing a detailed analysis of Artemis II test data following a confidence test on February 12, 2026. During the test, engineers partially filled the SLS (Space Launch System) core stage liquid hydrogen tank to verify newly replaced seals in the propellant loading area of the tail service mast umbilical. This pre-flight safety test was designed to ensure that the repairs successfully addressed leaks identified during the previous wet dress rehearsal on February 3. While a technical anomaly involving ground support equipment was encountered, engineers successfully obtained essential data.

NASA Engineers Gain Test Confidence and Seal Performance Data

According to a NASA report, the reduced liquid hydrogen flow during the February 12 confidence test was caused by an issue in the ground support equipment, specifically a suspected faulty filter, during the tanking process. Despite the slower flow, engineers successfully recorded data at the core stage interfaces during the same test phase where a leak had occurred during the earlier February 3 wet dress rehearsal.

Engineers gained confidence in multiple test goals despite the flow limitation caused by a suspected faulty filter in the ground support equipment. The collected data is now being carefully studied to understand system behaviour and confirm that the replaced seals are stable and functioning as expected under cryogenic and pressure conditions.

Hydrogen Line Purge and Equipment Checks

To maintain proper environmental conditions, teams will purge the hydrogen line over the weekend. Ground support equipment will also be inspected, and a filter suspected of being responsible for the reduced flow will be replaced after detailed technical checks.

Officials mentioned that analysis of the results will determine the schedule for the next test, a second wet dress rehearsal later this month. March 2026 remains the targeted Artemis II launch window, pending final safety and readiness reviews.

 

NASA, Science
