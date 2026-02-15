Predator: Badlands is an American sci-fi action film by Dan Trachtenberg, as he brings a fresh perspective on Predator culture. The film has completed its theatrical run and is now streaming on digital screens. This film centers on a Predator who has nearly experienced death and is on a journey to prove his worth by battling for existence on the deadly planet Genna. However, his unexpected alliance on the planet drives him toward finding a formidable creature. The story further explores themes of survival and trust.

When and Where to Watch Predator: Badlands

This film is now streaming on JioHotstar, where viewers can access it in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. However, an active subscription is required to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Predator: Badlands

This film follows Dek (played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Yautja who is banished by his father, the clan leader Njohrr, but spared from death by his brother, Kwei. To regain his identity and honor, Dek embarks on a journey to the deadly "death planet" of Genna to hunt the Kalisk, a legendary apex predator that has never been killed. On Genna, he encounters Thia (played by Elle Fanning), a damaged Weyland-Yutani android.

The duo forms an unlikely alliance based on survival and their mutual pursuit of the creature. The film follows their mission to track the Kalisk while exploring themes of trust and redemption through sequences packed with intense action.

Cast and Crew of Predator: Badlands

The science fiction action film Predator: Badlands is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, with a screenplay by Patrick Aison based on a story by both Trachtenberg and Aison. The film features Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in the groundbreaking lead role as the Predator "Dek," alongside Elle Fanning as the synthetic Thia.

The ensemble cast includes Ravi Narayan, Chris Terhune, and Michael Homik, with the production handled by 20th Century Studios. The technical team is rounded out by cinematographer Jeff Cutter and a musical score co-composed by Sarah Schachner and Benjamin Wallfisch.

Reception of Predator: Badlands

The film was theatrically released on November 7, 2025, where it received a strong response at the box office, ultimately becoming the highest-grossing entry in the Predator franchise. The IMDb rating of the film currently sits at 7.3/10.