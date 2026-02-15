Technology News
Green Comet C/2024 E1 Brightens Near Mars as Scientists Forecast a Permanent Exit From the Solar System

Green comet C/2024 E1 is nearing Earth and could soon be ejected into interstellar space.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 February 2026 15:38 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

The green glow of comet C/2024 E1 as it brightens near Earth before its future interstellar journey

Highlights
  • Green comet C/2024 E1 rapidly brightens near Earth
  • Likely to be ejected from the solar system after the solar pass
  • Originates from the distant Oort Cloud on a hyperbolic path
A very bright green comet, the recently discovered C/2024 E1 (Wierzchoś), is rapidly brightening as it heads toward its closest position next week, drawing significant attention from astronomers worldwide. This city-sized icy object, spotted in March 2024, is set to make its nearest approach on February 17, 2026, before being hurled out of the solar system altogether. Scientists suggest that its unusual trajectory and increasing brightness over time make it a rare visitor, much like other long-period comets that enter our solar system only once before being flung into deep interstellar space.

Carbon-Rich Coma and Possible Oort Cloud Origin

According to a Spaceweather.com and Space.com report, the The comet was initially identified by Polish astronomer Kacper Wierzchoś using a telescope at the Mount Lemmon Observatory. Subsequent observations with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) revealed an exceptionally high concentration of carbon dioxide within its coma, the luminous cloud of gas and dust surrounding the icy nucleus.

Initial analysis suggested the nucleus was approximately 13.7 kilometers wide (roughly city-sized); however, researchers believe this may have been an overestimate. It is likely a long-period comet originating from the distant Oort Cloud and is traveling on a hyperbolic, non-repeating orbit.

Long Journey Toward the Sun

Experts say the comet most likely spent between one and three million years gradually spiraling toward the Sun before visiting the inner solar system for the first time. Following its recent perihelion in January, it is now moving toward its closest approach to Earth, where it will remain visible through telescopes and binoculars.

Scientists state that its "solar slingshot" will fire it out of the solar system, destined to float through the Milky Way for millions or even billions of years.

 

Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
