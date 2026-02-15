Technology News
The Singers OTT Release Date: What You Need to Know About the Oscar-Shortlisted Musical Drama

The Singers is an 18-minute live action short film that has gained global attention for its artistic storytelling and awards recognition.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 February 2026 14:03 IST
The Singers OTT Release Date: What You Need to Know About the Oscar-Shortlisted Musical Drama

Photo Credit: Netflix

Short film The Singers streams on Netflix

Highlights
  • 18-minute short inspired by a classic 19th-century Russian story
  • Oscar-nominated live action short with multiple awards wins
  • Festival favourite with strong critical response and acclaim
Directed by Sam Davis, The Singers is now making its move to OTT. This 18-minute short is based on a 19th-century Russian story by Ivan Turgenev. It has been nominated in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. The Singers premiered at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film & TV Festival on March 8, 2025, in the Narrative Short Competition. It was also presented in the Narrative Shorts Competition at the Florida Film Festival on April 13, 2025.

When and Where to Watch

The Singers made its way to Netflix on February 13, 2026. Viewers will require a subscription to watch it online.

Trailer and Plot

The story is set in a lowly pub filled with downtrodden men who connect through an impromptu, on-the-spot sing-off. The original story was published in 1852 in A Sportsman's Sketches. The cast of the film was selected from viral videos as well as through street casting. The Singers has earned 14 nominations and binds the audience with its gripping narrative.

Cast and Crew

Ivan Turgenev wrote the original short story upon which this film is based, and Sam A. Davis directed the adaptation. The film stars Mike Yung (often credited as Mike Young), Judah Kelly, Will Harrington, Chris Smither, and Matthew Corcoran.

Reception

It has won 35 awards and is one of the five films nominated at the 98th Academy Awards. It currently holds an IMDb rating of 7.4/10 (though some user reviews have rated it as high as 10/10).

 

