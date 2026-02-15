Written and directed by Tyler Perry, Joe's College Road Trip has finally made its way to digital screens. This light-hearted American comedy-drama is a spin-off of the Madea franchise, but this time it centers on the journey of Joe (Madea's brother). The story follows Joe as he accompanies his grandson, B.J., on a cross-country trip to help him select a university. The film is a blend of comedy and drama, featuring several emotional sequences.

When and Where to Watch Joe's College Road Trip

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. Viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Joe's College Road Trip

This film revolves around Joe (played by Tyler Perry), who embarks on a wholesome journey across the country with his grandson, B.J. (played by Jermaine Harris), to explore and understand his perspective on the college he wishes to attend. As the duo travels together, Joe attempts to change B.J.'s mind about his university choice.

This road trip is unlike any other, as the film explores the exceptional and growing connection between a grandfather and his grandson.

Cast and Crew of Joe's College Road Trip

The comedy film Joe's College Road Trip is written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, who also stars in multiple roles, including Joe Simmons and Madea. The film features Jermaine Harris as Joe's grandson, B.J., alongside an ensemble cast including Amber Reign Smith, Bethany Anne Lind, Jeremy Gimenez, Millie Jackson, and Wil Deusner.

The technical production was handled by Tyler Perry Studios and Netflix, with Dara Taylor providing the music composition and Storm Evans serving as the editor.

Reception of Joe's College Road Trip

This is a Netflix original film that was released on February 13, 2026. The current IMDb rating of the film is 5.0/10.