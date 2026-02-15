The iPhone 17e is widely rumoured to launch in the first half of 2026 as Apple's next-generation affordable iPhone. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm the successor to the iPhone 16e, leaks and rumours have been surfacing for quite a while now, providing us with an idea of what to expect in terms of features and specifications. Reports suggest that the core changes could be made in terms of the chipset and networking capabilities, while the iPhone 17e wouldn't be cosmetically different from its predecessor.

As we wait for an official word from Apple, here is everything we know about the rumoured iPhone 17e, including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

iPhone 17e Launch Details

According to reports, Apple reportedly plans to announce the iPhone 17e on February 19 (Thursday), exactly one year after the iPhone 16e was introduced. For context, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced the current generation affordable model on February 19, 2025.

Like last year, Apple may introduce the handset via a usual press release instead of a dedicated launch event. We will keep you updated with our coverage of the iPhone 17e, with reportedly just a week remaining for its debut.

iPhone 17e Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Apple has yet to announce anything related to the iPhone 17e. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says its pricing could remain unchanged. If the journalist's claims turn out to be accurate, then the purported iPhone may begin at $599 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the base variant with 128GB of onboard storage.

In India, the iPhone 17e's price may start at Rs. 59,900 for the aforementioned configuration, which is what the iPhone 16e currently retails for. It is expected to be available for purchase globally in White, Black, and Lavender colourways.

iPhone 17e Features and Specifications (Expected)

Apple has yet to reveal any details about the iPhone 17e. However, the rumour mill has provided us with plenty of information, with regard to its design, display, camera, battery, chipset, and more. Here's what we know about the iPhone 17e so far, based on leaks and rumours.

Design

Cosmetic upgrades on the iPhone 17e are said to be few and far between. According to reports, Apple has not changed the mould for iPhone 17e. Thus, the design and dimensions of the new model are expected to remain unchanged from those of its preceding model.

Display

The iPhone 17e is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display. It may use the same display panel as the iPhone 16e, with a 60Hz refresh rate. While previous leaks claimed that it will feature Dynamic Island, recent reports indicate that the purported handset will still sport the traditional notch for the selfie camera and the Face ID technology, similar to the iPhone 16e.

Chipset

The iPhone 17e is reported to be powered by the A19 chip that currently powers the vanilla iPhone 17 and promises up to 40 percent faster CPU performance compared to the previous generation. The Apple silicon comprises a 16-core Neural Engine, which the tech giant claims delivers power-efficient AI inference, increased memory bandwidth, and improved performance.

Apple could also shift to its latest proprietary modem for powering the cellular and wireless features on the iPhone 17e, with the inclusion of the C1X modem. It was introduced with the iPhone Air in September 2025.

As per Apple's claims, the C1X modem can deliver twice as fast networking speeds while being more efficient compared to the C1 modem on the iPhone 16e.

Camera

In the camera department, the iPhone 17e could ship with the same 48-megapixel camera as its predecessor. It is expected to have support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The handset could have a 12-megapixel front-facing TrueDepth camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery

Apple doesn't typically reveal the battery specifications of its smartphones, but these details usually emerge as part of device teardowns. Battery capacity of the purported iPhone 17e is reported to be unchanged, although the inclusion of the new A19 chip could affect the total usage time. For context, the iPhone 16e promises up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. The handset may still support 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

However, a key upgrade could be offered in terms of wireless charging. The tech giant may offer MagSafe charging on the purported handset, potentially offering support for faster wireless charging. For comparison, the iPhone 16e does support wireless charging, but only the Qi standard, which is around 7.5W. With the introduction of MagSafe, the iPhone 17e may support charging power up to 25W, bringing it closer to the rest of Apple's lineup.

If the February 19 launch date holds true, then we can expect more details to surface over the next few days.