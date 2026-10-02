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  • Best Phones Under Rs. 30,000 in India to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Poco X8, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite and More

Best Phones Under Rs. 30,000 in India to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Poco X8, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite and More

These big-battery smartphones will take care of your battery anxiety

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 October 2026 19:00 IST
Best Phones Under Rs. 30,000 in India to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Poco X8, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite and More

Photo Credit: Poco

The Poco X8 has a 9,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Phones with big batteries are becoming popular in the mid-range
  • Sub-Rs. 30,000 smartphones offer decent everyday performance
  • Some of these have just one rear-facing camera
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With the festive season on the horizon and festive sales incoming, many of us will be looking to gift smartphones to our loved ones. With rising memory prices, the mid-range has now become the ideal starting point for a feature phone user's smartphone journey. While the sub-Rs. 30,000 smartphone segment has taken a hit as prices rise due to the memory crisis, manufacturers have still managed to deliver excellent battery life, which is always a must-have for smartphone buyers. With that in mind, we have handpicked a selection of smartphones with big batteries that you can buy on Amazon or Flipkart under Rs. 30,000. 

Poco X8

Poco X8 offers the best value compared to the other devices on this list. The phone gets you a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display (rare at this price point) and an IP69K-rated design. The phone has a single 50-megapixel rear-facing camera and an auxiliary camera for depth mapping. Video recording is also limited to 1080p at 30 fps, which is far from what you'd expect at this price point. Its standout feature is the 9,000mAh battery with silicon-carbon technology. Charging also keeps up at 67W.

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Poco X8 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (LPDDR5X), 256GB (UFS 4.1)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary
  • Battery: 9,000mAh
  • Charging: 67W wired

Poco X8 Price in India

The Poco X8 starts at Rs. 29,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 17

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 17 has a polycarbonate design that looks slim but still feels heavy at 225g. The phone offers basic protection against the elements with an IP65 rating for dust and water. It has a large 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone also offers Widevine L1 for OTT streaming services, ensuring crisp visuals. It also offers 4 years of operating system (OS) updates and 6 years of security maintenance releases (SMRs). Beyond the display, another highlight of the Redmi Note 17 is its high-capacity 8,000mAh battery, which supports 45W wired charging.

redmi note 17 main big gadgets 360

Redmi Note 17 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch, FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (LPDDR4X), 128GB (UFS 2.2)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary
  • Battery: 8,000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired

Redmi Note 17 Price in India

The Redmi Note 17 starts at Rs. 27,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord N6

If you are on a tight budget, the OnePlus Nord N6 may fit your bill. The phone comes with a 4GB RAM base variant, making its large 8,000mAh battery accessible to more buyers. You can also go for the 6GB RAM variant, which costs slightly more but offers better multitasking. The phone offers solid everyday performance, but its software commitment is a bit underwhelming, with just 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of SMRs.

oneplus n6 review ndtv main

OnePlus Nord N6 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.75-inch, HD+ LCD, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB (LPDDR4X), 128GB (UFS 2.2)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary
  • Battery: 8,000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired

OnePlus Nord N6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord N6 starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite may not offer an 8,000mAh battery, but it delivers better performance in most other areas. The phone has a 144Hz FHD+ LCD panel, which delivers smooth visuals and works well for gaming. The phone runs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, which offers much better performance than the Nord N6. Unlike most devices on this list, its single, rear-facing camera performs well in daylight. It has a 7,000mAh battery and performs better thanks to its power-efficient processor.

oneplus nord ce 6 lite review ndtv main

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.72-inch, FHD+ AMOLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (LPDDR4X), 256GB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite starts at Rs. 28,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Motorola G77 Power

Motorola's G77 Power offers the typical design we have come to expect from the brand's smartphones. It may offer a basic IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, but it's nice to see a manufacturer offering a variety of textures and finishes at this price point. The G77 is the only device on this list to offer two rear-facing cameras. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide, which adds some variety when capturing images. Its 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 isn't going to blow you away with its performance, but is enough for everyday requirements. Its USP is its 7,000mAh battery, which provides up to 2 days of battery life with casual use.

moto g77 power ndtv main

Motorola G77 Power Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch, FHD+ LCD, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (LPDDR4X), 128GB (UFS 2.2)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 30W wired

Motorola G77 Power Price in India

The Motorola G77 Power starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 17 5G

Redmi Note 17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and punchy OLED display
  • IP65-rated design
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy, two-handed design
  • Software interface stutters randomly
  • Plenty of presintalled apps and games
  • Poor GPU performance
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Single 128GB storage variant
  • Hybrid SIM card tray for SD card expansion
  • Maximum 1080p 30 fps video recording
Read detailed Redmi Note 17 5G review
Display 7.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2396 pixels
OnePlus N6

OnePlus N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS 16 experience
  • Good daylight camera performance with natural colours
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels, especially the bottom chin
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera limits photography versatility
  • 45W charging is modest considering its battery capacity
Read detailed OnePlus N6 review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Black variant looks really nice
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS experience
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • LCD panel lacks the punch of AMOLED rivals
  • Average outdoor legibility
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Moto G77 Power

Moto G77 Power

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent everyday performance
  • Clean Android 16 experience
  • Excellent battery life
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • Mediocre LCD screen
  • Ageing Dimensity 6400 chip
  • Average camera performance
  • Only one major Android update promised
Read detailed Motorola Moto G77 Power review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
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Further reading: Best Smartphones, Best Big Battery Smartphones, Best Battery Smartphones 2026, Best Smartphones Under Rs 30000
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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