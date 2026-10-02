With the festive season on the horizon and festive sales incoming, many of us will be looking to gift smartphones to our loved ones. With rising memory prices, the mid-range has now become the ideal starting point for a feature phone user's smartphone journey. While the sub-Rs. 30,000 smartphone segment has taken a hit as prices rise due to the memory crisis, manufacturers have still managed to deliver excellent battery life, which is always a must-have for smartphone buyers. With that in mind, we have handpicked a selection of smartphones with big batteries that you can buy on Amazon or Flipkart under Rs. 30,000.

Poco X8

Poco X8 offers the best value compared to the other devices on this list. The phone gets you a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display (rare at this price point) and an IP69K-rated design. The phone has a single 50-megapixel rear-facing camera and an auxiliary camera for depth mapping. Video recording is also limited to 1080p at 30 fps, which is far from what you'd expect at this price point. Its standout feature is the 9,000mAh battery with silicon-carbon technology. Charging also keeps up at 67W.

Poco X8 Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (LPDDR5X), 256GB (UFS 4.1)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary

Battery: 9,000mAh

Charging: 67W wired

Poco X8 Price in India

The Poco X8 starts at Rs. 29,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 17

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 17 has a polycarbonate design that looks slim but still feels heavy at 225g. The phone offers basic protection against the elements with an IP65 rating for dust and water. It has a large 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone also offers Widevine L1 for OTT streaming services, ensuring crisp visuals. It also offers 4 years of operating system (OS) updates and 6 years of security maintenance releases (SMRs). Beyond the display, another highlight of the Redmi Note 17 is its high-capacity 8,000mAh battery, which supports 45W wired charging.

Redmi Note 17 Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch, FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (LPDDR4X), 128GB (UFS 2.2)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary

Battery: 8,000mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Redmi Note 17 Price in India

The Redmi Note 17 starts at Rs. 27,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord N6

If you are on a tight budget, the OnePlus Nord N6 may fit your bill. The phone comes with a 4GB RAM base variant, making its large 8,000mAh battery accessible to more buyers. You can also go for the 6GB RAM variant, which costs slightly more but offers better multitasking. The phone offers solid everyday performance, but its software commitment is a bit underwhelming, with just 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of SMRs.

OnePlus Nord N6 Key Specifications

Display: 6.75-inch, HD+ LCD, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex

RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB (LPDDR4X), 128GB (UFS 2.2)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary

Battery: 8,000mAh

Charging: 45W wired

OnePlus Nord N6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord N6 starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite may not offer an 8,000mAh battery, but it delivers better performance in most other areas. The phone has a 144Hz FHD+ LCD panel, which delivers smooth visuals and works well for gaming. The phone runs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, which offers much better performance than the Nord N6. Unlike most devices on this list, its single, rear-facing camera performs well in daylight. It has a 7,000mAh battery and performs better thanks to its power-efficient processor.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Key Specifications

Display: 6.72-inch, FHD+ AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (LPDDR4X), 256GB (UFS 3.1)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 45W wired

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite starts at Rs. 28,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Motorola G77 Power

Motorola's G77 Power offers the typical design we have come to expect from the brand's smartphones. It may offer a basic IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, but it's nice to see a manufacturer offering a variety of textures and finishes at this price point. The G77 is the only device on this list to offer two rear-facing cameras. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide, which adds some variety when capturing images. Its 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 isn't going to blow you away with its performance, but is enough for everyday requirements. Its USP is its 7,000mAh battery, which provides up to 2 days of battery life with casual use.

Motorola G77 Power Key Specifications

Display: 6.74-inch, FHD+ LCD, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (LPDDR4X), 128GB (UFS 2.2)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultrawide

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 30W wired

Motorola G77 Power Price in India

The Motorola G77 Power starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.