OpenAI has announced ChatGPT Space. This latest work-focused hub lets users create and edit pages with ChatGPT, and organise related content in spaces. The ChatGPT Space also allow users to invite other people to work with them. They can make changes to the files in real time. The new Space feature will be initially available for OpenAI's Pro, Business and Enterprise plans. It can be accessed on the ChatGPT desktop app and the web.

ChatGPT Space Users Create and Edit Pages

OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Space at its OpenAI DevDay 2026 event, which was held in San Francisco on Tuesday. In its latest blog post, the company describes Space as a home for pages, uploaded files, and other work in ChatGPT. With this feature, users can create and edit pages with ChatGPT and organise related content. It also lets users collaborate on documents. The new tool replaces Library for accounts.

Users can create a personal Space and additional Spaces to organise work on a topic or with a team. OpenAI says Spaces group related content, and they can contain folders and pages, while individual pages include subpages.

Users can ask ChatGPT to create a Space. For example: “Create a space named Website launch.” Pages can be created inside that Space. On Space, the All tab brings together saved work. Users can use Your items to find their own content, Shared with you for content others have shared, or search by name.

As mentioned, for collaboration, Users can share an individual page or an entire Space with other people. To share a page, users can open it and select Share, then choose who can access it and whether they can view or edit the content. People with edit access are allowed to make changes together in real time.

Users can share a direct invitation to a page, a parent page, or the Space that contains it. Subpages inherit access from their parent pages. OpenAI says users can change the sharing settings on the parent page or space that grants it to remove inherited access.

OpenAI confirmed that Spaces are available for creating and editing content with ChatGPT Pro, Business, and Enterprise accounts at launch. In managed workspaces, available sharing options will depend on the organisation's settings. Enterprise administrators may need to enable sharing before members can collaborate.

The ChatGPT Space can be used on the Web or in the ChatGPT desktop app to create and edit pages. On mobile, users can find, read, and share pages and navigate between pages and subpages. Mobile does not support editing pages at launch.

Space is confirmed to be available soon for Enterprise and Business workspaces with data residency in Canada or the United Arab Emirates.