Oppo is reportedly working on a new display for its upcoming Find X10 series. The company is expected to make several changes to the screen as it prepares its next flagship smartphones. The latest leak suggests that Oppo is focusing on both display quality and eye comfort, while also making changes to the phone's design. The standard Find X10 is expected to get a new display, with further details about the panel and other hardware emerging ahead of the launch.

Oppo Find X10 Could Get Wider Colour Gamut, Slimmer Bezels

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that Oppo is developing a new eye-protection display substrate for the Find X10 series. The panel is said to support the BT.2020 colour gamut, which is wider than DCI-P3. It is also expected to offer a higher proportion of beneficial red light and lower levels of harmful blue light. The new panel could help improve eye comfort while maintaining colour accuracy.

The standard Find X10 is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K display with slimmer bezels. The tipster said Oppo is using new dual-screen production lines that could help reduce the bezels. The display is also expected to support a wider colour gamut than the Find X9, with BT.2020 coverage reportedly being part of the upgrade. The handset could also use the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Lite, which is reportedly an overclocked version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

For reference, the Oppo Find X9 has a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (2760x1256-pixels) flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling. It offers 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, 10-bit colour depth and support for 1.07 billion colours. The panel reaches up to 1,800nits in High Brightness Mode and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The Find X10 series is expected to launch in late September. It is also rumoured to feature a 200-megapixel main camera. Similar display technology is reportedly being developed by other smartphone makers, although those phones may not launch until next year.