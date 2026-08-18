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Oppo Find X10 Could Feature 6.59-Inch 1.5K Display With BT.2020 Colour Gamut

The Oppo Find X10 series is expected to launch in late September.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 17:41 IST
Oppo Find X10 Could Feature 6.59-Inch 1.5K Display With BT.2020 Colour Gamut

Oppo Find X10 could display a wider range of colours on the screen than the Find X9 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 may improve on the Find X9 display
  • The standard model may feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K display
  • The Find X10 could use the Dimensity 9600 Lite chipset
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Oppo is reportedly working on a new display for its upcoming Find X10 series. The company is expected to make several changes to the screen as it prepares its next flagship smartphones. The latest leak suggests that Oppo is focusing on both display quality and eye comfort, while also making changes to the phone's design. The standard Find X10 is expected to get a new display, with further details about the panel and other hardware emerging ahead of the launch.

Oppo Find X10 Could Get Wider Colour Gamut, Slimmer Bezels

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that Oppo is developing a new eye-protection display substrate for the Find X10 series. The panel is said to support the BT.2020 colour gamut, which is wider than DCI-P3. It is also expected to offer a higher proportion of beneficial red light and lower levels of harmful blue light. The new panel could help improve eye comfort while maintaining colour accuracy.

VoltOPPO Find X10 Discussion
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The standard Find X10 is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K display with slimmer bezels. The tipster said Oppo is using new dual-screen production lines that could help reduce the bezels. The display is also expected to support a wider colour gamut than the Find X9, with BT.2020 coverage reportedly being part of the upgrade. The handset could also use the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Lite, which is reportedly an overclocked version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

For reference, the Oppo Find X9 has a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (2760x1256-pixels) flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling. It offers 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, 10-bit colour depth and support for 1.07 billion colours. The panel reaches up to 1,800nits in High Brightness Mode and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The Find X10 series is expected to launch in late September. It is also rumoured to feature a 200-megapixel main camera. Similar display technology is reportedly being developed by other smartphone makers, although those phones may not launch until next year.

OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and compact IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Gaming grade hardware
  • Smooth and updated software
  • Bad
  • Selfie video needs work
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 Display, Oppo Find X10 Pro, Oppo, Oppo Find X9
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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