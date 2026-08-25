OpenAI has introduced a new feature that lets ChatGPT users create personalised sticker packs for messaging. Users can turn their own ideas, photos and inside jokes into stickers and use the results in conversations on iMessage and WhatsApp. The feature adds another way to use ChatGPT for creating personalised images, with users able to customise the stickers before sharing them. It is available globally to mobile ChatGPT users, giving them a simple way to create stickers without relying on pre-made packs.

ChatGPT Can Now Turn Photos and Ideas Into Custom Sticker Packs

According to OpenAI, users can create a sticker pack by selecting Images in the ChatGPT sidebar and choosing the Stickers option. They can then describe the type of pack they want, with ChatGPT generating a collection based on the prompt.

Select "Images" in the sidebar and then "Stickers" to get started. pic.twitter.com/rkz3un4vZp — ChatGPT (@ChatGPT) August 24, 2026

The feature can be used for a range of personalised sticker ideas. OpenAI's examples show the range of concepts the feature can handle, including pets, food, friends and Bollywood-themed reactions. Users can also create packs around their own photos, characters or inside jokes, rather than being limited to the examples demonstrated by the company.

Users can create up to nine stickers in a single pack and choose from 18 available visual styles. These include options such as Holographic, Anime and 3D. The generated stickers can also be remixed with emojis to create variations.

ChatGPT Images can additionally turn a user's existing photos into stickers. This allows users to create personalised packs based on people, pets or other images rather than generating every sticker from a text description.

Once a pack is ready, users can download the stickers or share them directly through iMessage and WhatsApp. The generated stickers also support transparent backgrounds, allowing them to be used as stickers without a solid background.

OpenAI says the feature is powered by ChatGPT Images 2.0, its latest image generation model. The company has made the sticker feature available globally at no cost to all mobile ChatGPT users.