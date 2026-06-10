OpenAI is preparing a major overhaul of ChatGPT as it seeks to expand beyond its chatbot roots and strengthen revenue generation ahead of a potential stock market listing. The planned changes will reposition ChatGPT as a broader platform that integrates AI agents, coding tools, image generation capabilities and third-party services within a single experience. The revamp is expected to begin rolling out in the coming weeks through updates to ChatGPT's web and mobile applications, while OpenAI also increases its focus on business customers and paid products.

OpenAI Aims to Make ChatGPT a One-Stop AI Platform

According to a Financial Times report (via Android Authority), OpenAI plans to transform ChatGPT into a "superapp" that places greater emphasis on AI agents and its coding platform Codex as part of its largest redesign of the product to date. The report said the company is reorganising resources to target higher-value enterprise customers and strengthen its position against rival AI firm Anthropic. The changes are also intended to improve the company's revenue prospects as it works towards a future public listing.

As part of the overhaul, OpenAI will reportedly redesign the ChatGPT interface and introduce new prompts and features that guide users towards services such as coding tools, image generation features and selected partner applications. The report identified services such as Canva and Booking.com as partner platforms expected to receive greater visibility.

OpenAI increasingly views ChatGPT as a gateway to revenue-generating products and services, rather than as a standalone conversational chatbot, according to the report. Internal discussions cited in the report indicate that the company is prioritising AI agents capable of performing tasks on behalf of users across both personal and professional activities.

The publication also reported that OpenAI's long-term goal is to develop a system that can better understand a user's intentions and provide assistance across multiple tasks without requiring extensive prompting.

The revamp is expected to give additional prominence to Codex, OpenAI's coding-focused product. The report noted that most Codex users currently subscribe to paid plans, making it an important part of the company's monetisation strategy.

OpenAI's business segment is already a significant contributor to revenue. The report noted that business customers account for around 40 percent of the company's revenue, while OpenAI expects that figure to increase to 50 percent by the end of this year.

The latest plans build on earlier reports that OpenAI aims to make ChatGPT its primary consumer platform by integrating more services into a single app. The development comes as ChatGPT exceeds 900 million weekly active users and 50 million consumer subscribers. An earlier report claimed that OpenAI was preparing a confidential filing for a potential initial public offering (IPO) in the US, although the company has not committed to a timeline for a listing.