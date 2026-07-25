Best Soundbars Under Rs 10,000 in India: Top Picks From Boat, JBL, Samsung and More

A good soundbar can make a noticeable difference to your TV viewing experience, whether you're watching movies, streaming shows, listening to music or playing games. Fortunately, you don't have to spend a lot to get better sound, as several brands now offer feature-rich soundbars under Rs. 10,000 with Dolby Audio, dedicated subwoofers and multiple connectivity options. From compact models with built-in woofers to 2.1-channel systems with separate subwoofers for deeper bass, there are plenty of choices in this price range. Here are some of the best soundbars under Rs. 10,000 you can buy in India.

Boat Aavante 2.1 2000D

The Boat Aavante 2.1 2000D is a 2.1-channel soundbar that delivers up to 200W of output with Dolby Audio support for an immersive home entertainment experience. It comes with a dedicated wired subwoofer to enhance bass performance and includes four preset EQ modes for music, movies, news and 3D audio.

The soundbar supports Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless streaming and offers HDMI ARC, Optical, USB and AUX connectivity. Users can also adjust bass and treble levels using the bundled remote, while its wall-mountable design provides flexible installation options.

Key Specifications

200W sound output

2.1-channel audio

Dolby Audio

Wired subwoofer

Bluetooth 5.4

HDMI ARC, Optical, USB and AUX connectivity

Music, Movie, News and 3D EQ modes

Adjustable bass and treble controls

Boat Aavante 2.1 2000D Price in India

The Boat Aavante 2.1 2000D is priced at Rs. 7,999 on Amazon. It is available in a Premium Black colour option.

JBL Cinema SB510

The JBL Cinema SB510 is a 3.1-channel soundbar that combines Dolby Audio with a built-in subwoofer, eliminating the need for an external bass unit. It also features a dedicated centre channel that enhances dialogue clarity, making conversations easier to hear while watching movies or TV shows.

It delivers up to 200W of output and supports wireless music streaming over Bluetooth. The soundbar also includes HDMI ARC and Optical connectivity for an easy connection with compatible televisions.

Key Specifications

200W sound output

3.1-channel audio

Dolby Audio

Built-in subwoofer

Dedicated centre channel

Bluetooth connectivity

HDMI ARC and Optical input

JBL Cinema SB510 Price in India

Amazon currently lists the JBL Cinema SB510 at Rs. 9,999. It is available in a Black finish.

Samsung HW-T42E/XL

The Samsung HW-T42E/XL is a 2.1-channel soundbar that delivers 150W of sound output and supports Dolby Digital audio. It also features a built-in woofer for deeper bass, while Smart Sound, Game Mode and Surround Sound Expansion automatically adjust the audio to suit different types of content.

For connectivity, the soundbar offers Bluetooth for wireless streaming, along with an optical input and USB music playback. Samsung includes a remote control and wall-mount brackets in the box.

Key Specifications

150W sound output

2.1-channel audio

Dolby Digital

Built-in woofer

Smart Sound, Game Mode and Surround Sound Expansion

Bluetooth connectivity

Optical input and USB playback

Samsung HW-T42E/XL Price in India

The Samsung HW-T42E/XL is currently available on Amazon at Rs. 7,499 in a Black shade.

Portronics Spatial Arc

The Portronics Spatial Arc combines a 2.1-channel speaker setup with a dedicated wired subwoofer to deliver up to 200W of sound output. It also supports Spatial Audio, multiple EQ modes, and adjustable bass and treble controls for a more personalised listening experience.

Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB and AUX connectivity options make it compatible with a wide range of TVs and other devices, while the included remote lets users switch modes and adjust settings with ease.

Key Specifications

200W sound output

2.1-channel audio

Spatial Audio

Wired subwoofer

Bluetooth 5.4

HDMI ARC, Optical, USB and AUX connectivity

Multiple EQ modes

Bass and treble controls

Portronics Spatial Arc Price in India

Priced at Rs. 7,999 on Amazon, the Portronics Spatial Arc is available in a Black colourway.

Zebronics Juke Bar 6500

The Zebronics Juke Bar 6500 is a 200W RMS soundbar that features Dolby Audio and Virtual 5.1 Surround Sound for a more immersive listening experience. It combines dual 63.5mm drivers with a dedicated 133.3mm wired subwoofer to deliver clearer dialogue and deeper bass for movies, music and games.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB and AUX connectivity, making it compatible with televisions and other entertainment devices. The soundbar can also be wall-mounted and includes a remote control for convenient operation.

Key Specifications

200W RMS sound output

Virtual 5.1-channel surround sound

Dolby Audio

Dual 63.5mm drivers

133.3mm wired subwoofer

Bluetooth 5.0

HDMI ARC, Optical, USB and AUX connectivity

Zebronics Juke Bar 6500 Price in India

The Zebronics Juke Bar 6500 is priced at Rs. 6,999 on Amazon and is available in a Black colour option.

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