Best Soundbars Under Rs 10,000 in India: Top Picks From Boat, JBL, Samsung and More

These models offer features such as Dolby Audio, dedicated or built-in subwoofers, Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ARC support and multiple audio modes.
Photo Credit: JBL
A good soundbar can make a noticeable difference to your TV viewing experience, whether you're watching movies, streaming shows, listening to music or playing games. Fortunately, you don't have to spend a lot to get better sound, as several brands now offer feature-rich soundbars under Rs. 10,000 with Dolby Audio, dedicated subwoofers and multiple connectivity options. From compact models with built-in woofers to 2.1-channel systems with separate subwoofers for deeper bass, there are plenty of choices in this price range. Here are some of the best soundbars under Rs. 10,000 you can buy in India.
The Boat Aavante 2.1 2000D is a 2.1-channel soundbar that delivers up to 200W of output with Dolby Audio support for an immersive home entertainment experience. It comes with a dedicated wired subwoofer to enhance bass performance and includes four preset EQ modes for music, movies, news and 3D audio.
The soundbar supports Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless streaming and offers HDMI ARC, Optical, USB and AUX connectivity. Users can also adjust bass and treble levels using the bundled remote, while its wall-mountable design provides flexible installation options.
The Boat Aavante 2.1 2000D is priced at Rs. 7,999 on Amazon. It is available in a Premium Black colour option.
The JBL Cinema SB510 is a 3.1-channel soundbar that combines Dolby Audio with a built-in subwoofer, eliminating the need for an external bass unit. It also features a dedicated centre channel that enhances dialogue clarity, making conversations easier to hear while watching movies or TV shows.
It delivers up to 200W of output and supports wireless music streaming over Bluetooth. The soundbar also includes HDMI ARC and Optical connectivity for an easy connection with compatible televisions.
Amazon currently lists the JBL Cinema SB510 at Rs. 9,999. It is available in a Black finish.
The Samsung HW-T42E/XL is a 2.1-channel soundbar that delivers 150W of sound output and supports Dolby Digital audio. It also features a built-in woofer for deeper bass, while Smart Sound, Game Mode and Surround Sound Expansion automatically adjust the audio to suit different types of content.
For connectivity, the soundbar offers Bluetooth for wireless streaming, along with an optical input and USB music playback. Samsung includes a remote control and wall-mount brackets in the box.
The Samsung HW-T42E/XL is currently available on Amazon at Rs. 7,499 in a Black shade.
The Portronics Spatial Arc combines a 2.1-channel speaker setup with a dedicated wired subwoofer to deliver up to 200W of sound output. It also supports Spatial Audio, multiple EQ modes, and adjustable bass and treble controls for a more personalised listening experience.
Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB and AUX connectivity options make it compatible with a wide range of TVs and other devices, while the included remote lets users switch modes and adjust settings with ease.
Priced at Rs. 7,999 on Amazon, the Portronics Spatial Arc is available in a Black colourway.
The Zebronics Juke Bar 6500 is a 200W RMS soundbar that features Dolby Audio and Virtual 5.1 Surround Sound for a more immersive listening experience. It combines dual 63.5mm drivers with a dedicated 133.3mm wired subwoofer to deliver clearer dialogue and deeper bass for movies, music and games.
It supports Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB and AUX connectivity, making it compatible with televisions and other entertainment devices. The soundbar can also be wall-mounted and includes a remote control for convenient operation.
The Zebronics Juke Bar 6500 is priced at Rs. 6,999 on Amazon and is available in a Black colour option.
The right choice depends on your needs, but the Boat Aavante 2.1 2000D, JBL Cinema SB510 and Zebronics Juke Bar 6500 are among the best options in this price segment.
Yes. Several models in this price range, including the Boat Aavante 2.1 2000D, JBL Cinema SB510, Samsung HW-T42E/XL and Zebronics Juke Bar 6500, support Dolby Audio or Dolby Digital.
HDMI ARC simplifies the connection between your TV and soundbar, allowing audio and basic controls to work through a single cable on compatible televisions.
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