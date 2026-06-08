OpenAI has announced a new security feature for ChatGPT to safeguard users and organisations from prompt injection attacks. Dubbed Lockdown Mode, it is an optional setting within the AI chatbot that is claimed to protect sensitive user data from being exposed. As per the company, it is available across all ChatGPT account types and workspaces, including personal, business, and enterprise accounts. Lockdown Mode restricts several ChatGPT capabilities that rely on internet access or external services when enabled.

OpenAI's Lockdown Mode Feature

OpenAI says Lockdown Mode is designed to reduce the risk of data exfiltration by limiting outbound network requests that could be used to transfer data to an attacker. On its support page, the company emphasised that the feature does not prevent prompt injections from appearing in content processed by ChatGPT, but focuses on blocking the unauthorised transfer of information. claiming it to be one of the most critical stages of an attack.

Prompt injection attacks, notably, happen when malicious instructions are hidden within content processed by an AI model, such as web pages, files, or documents. Such instructions can influence a chatbot's behaviour and potentially trick it into revealing sensitive information.

When Lockdown Mode is enabled, several ChatGPT features that are linked to the internet become restricted. For instance, the live web browsing is limited to cached content, while Deep Research and Agent Mode are completely unavailable. Apart from this, ChatGPT also loses the ability to download files for data analysis, although manual upload will continue to work. The company notes that during such instances, search results may be incomplete or outdated.

Lockdown Mode is also claimed to affect how apps, connectors, and external integrations function. While synced experiences will continue to work for personal accounts and self-serve ChatGPT Business accounts, live connector access and write actions are blocked. Meanwhile, shopping-agent features and financial integrations will also be unavailable while Lockdown Mode is active.

The San Francisco-based company further revealed that Lockdown Mode does not affect memory, conversation sharing, image generation, or whether chats are used to improve its AI models. It also does not impact network access within Codex. Lockdown Mode cannot be used simultaneously with Developer Mode, as enabling one feature automatically disables the other.

How to Enable Lockdown Mode in ChatGPT

Users with eligible personal accounts or self-serve ChatGPT Business subscriptions can enable Lockdown Mode directly from the Settings menu. Here's how:

Open ChatGPT and navigate to Settings Select Security > Advanced Security Click/ tap on Lockdown Mode to turn it on

Lockdown Mode is rolling out to eligible personal accounts, including Free, Go, Plus, and Pro, and self-serve ChatGPT Business accounts.